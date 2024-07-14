Trump Repeatedly Mouthed 'Let Me Get My…' After Assassination Attempt

A recording of Donald Trump’s microphone has been obtained, revealing a conversation between Secret Service agents and Trump shortly after the shooting.

A microphone recording revealed that several short shots were fired during the rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was minutes into speaking at a rally in Butler when the former president was shot and missed the speaker.

Trump’s words immediately after the shooting

According to Mediaite, MSNBC aired a video of the rally in which Trump spoke to secret agents who rushed to his side after he was shot. The tape conveys the panic of the situation with a series of hasty and confusing conversations between the agents and the former president.

The agents can be heard saying in a quick voice, “go, go, go,” they said as they jumped next to Trump, then, “What are we going to do?” to talk about the next activity. Moments later, one of the agents said, “When you’re done,” followed by “On you”.

Immediately after another one shouted, “ Move! Shooter’s down. Move.” This was followed by the agents lifting Trump when the latter said, “Let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes!” One of the agents reassured the former president, “We’ve got you, sir,” he said while another one requested Trump, “Hold onto your head, it’s bloody.”

However, the 76-year-old asked the agents, “Wait, wait” as he showed his raised fist to the crowd of supporters present at the rally.

The crowd cheered “USA, USA” as the agents moved Trump from the stage.

Trump repeatedly mouthed ‘Fight. Fight.’

As the agents helped the former President move off the stage, he appeared to repeatedly mouth the words “Fight. Fight.” along with raising his fist towards the roaring crowd. Streams of blood were visible flowing from Trump’s right ear and across his face as he was ushered towards the black SUV.

The injured former president was tightly secured within the circle of agents all the way up to his car and right before getting in he raised his fist one last time for everyone to see, as reported by ABC News.