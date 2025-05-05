Trump Responds To AI Pope Image Uproar: ‘I Had Nothing To Do With It’

The image remains a point of contention among religious groups and political observers, while officials continue to debate whether such posts belong on official government accounts.

President Donald Trump said he had no role in posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope, which appeared over the weekend on his Truth Social account and triggered backlash from some Catholic groups. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on May 5, Trump claimed he only saw the image the previous evening and suggested artificial intelligence might have created it. The image gained further attention after the official White House account reshared it online. Catholics criticized the post as insensitive, particularly during mourning for Pope Francis, whose funeral Trump attended last week.

Trump Says ‘I Had Nothing to Do With It’

When asked about the image, Trump said, “I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it, I have no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it, I just saw it last evening.”

Trump addressed the issue during an impromptu press exchange, where he maintained that the post was not his doing and dismissed the criticism as media-driven outrage.

Melania Trump’s Reaction: ‘Isn’t That Nice?’

During the same exchange, President Trump shared First Lady Melania Trump’s reaction to the viral AI-generated image showing him dressed as the pope. “Actually, my wife thought it was cute. She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?’” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He followed up with a lighthearted remark about the papacy and marriage, saying, “Actually, I would not be able to be married, though. To the best of my knowledge, pope’s aren’t big on being married, are they? Not that we know of.” Trump used the moment to downplay the controversy surrounding the image, framing it as harmless humor. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Criticizes Media, Says ‘Catholics Loved It’

Responding to questions about Catholic backlash and the AI pope image posted from a government account, President Trump shrugged off the controversy with trademark flair. “They can’t take a joke,” he told reporters. “The Catholics loved it.” When pressed further, he rolled his eyes and added, “Give me a break. Somebody did it in fun—it’s fine. You have to have a little fun, don’t you?” Trump turned the solemn into the satirical, suggesting the outrage was more media frenzy than faithful fury. “It’s just a picture,” he quipped, “not a papal decree.”

Vice President Vance Defends The Post As A Joke

Vice President JD Vance, a practicing Catholic, also addressed the controversy. After Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Bulwark, questioned him in an X post asking, “Are you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” Vance responded directly.

“As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen,” Vance said, referencing Kristol’s past support for the Iraq invasion.

The image remains a point of contention among religious groups and political observers, while officials continue to debate whether such posts belong on official government accounts.

