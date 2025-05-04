Trump Rules Out Third Term, Hints At JD Vance And Marco Rubio As Potential Successors

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, President Donald Trump signaled he will not seek a third term, reaffirming his commitment to leave the White House after his second. As speculation swirls over the future of the GOP and the MAGA movement, Trump named Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors.

Trump rules out third term, names JD Vance and Marco Rubio as top contenders to carry forward the MAGA movement after his presidency.

President Donald Trump offered his strongest public indication yet that he will leave the White House after completing his second term, drawing a firm line under ongoing speculation about a potential third presidential bid.

“I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important,” Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker in an exclusive interview that aired Sunday.

Though Trump had previously floated the idea of a third term — telling Welker in March that he was “not joking” about the possibility — he now appears to accept the constitutional constraints in place.

“It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional that they’re not allowing you to do it or anything else,” he said.

Third Term for Trump: Constitutional Hurdles and Legislative Efforts

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Changing that provision would require a daunting political effort: two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate or in two-thirds of state legislatures, followed by ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a House joint resolution in January seeking to amend the Constitution to allow a president to be elected for up to three terms. The proposal has seen little movement. In response, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York — who served as lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment — introduced a resolution urging his colleagues to reaffirm the 22nd Amendment’s ban on a third term.

Trump acknowledged these barriers, even as he admitted to hearing “different concepts” being floated about ways to bypass them.

“Different Concepts” and Trump 2028 Hat Speculation

While Trump stated that he has not held any official meetings on the matter, he noted that he has heard alternative, though legally dubious, strategies.

One such concept involved Vice President JD Vance seeking the presidency and then somehow transferring the role back to Trump.

“Other people say, ‘You can have a write-in vote,’” Trump added, despite the constitutional limitation.

Talk of a possible third term reached a fever pitch last month when the Trump Organization, led in part by Trump’s adult sons, began selling red “Trump 2028” hats for $50. The merchandise bore the slogan: “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat.”

Despite the pointed messaging, Trump distanced himself from any third-term ambitions.

“There are many people selling the 2028 hat,” he said. “But this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

Naming the Next MAGA Standard-Bearers

In discussing his political legacy, Trump praised several rising Republican figures he sees as capable of carrying forward the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement — which he described as the greatest political movement in history.

Among those mentioned were Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom Trump said have become central players in his second administration.

When asked whether Vance would be “at the top of the list” as his successor, Trump responded: “It could very well be. I don’t want to get involved in that. I think he’s a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There’s a lot of them that are great.”

Still, he emphasized that it is too early to engage seriously in succession discussions, saying, “Far too early.”

