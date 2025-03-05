Trump Says Americans Should Get Ready For ‘A Little Disturbance’ From Tariffs

Despite short-term market drops and inflation concerns, Trump remains confident in the long-term benefits of his tariff policies, particularly with Canada, Mexico, and China. Economists warn that prolonged tariffs could lead to higher prices and reduced consumer spending.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025.

President Donald Trump told Americans to prepare for a “little disturbance” caused by tariffs, but assured them that the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term disruptions.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again,” Trump stated confidently. “It’s happening, and it will happen quickly. There will be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

Tariffs Impacting U.S. Relations with Canada, Mexico, China, and Global Markets

Trump’s remarks come as the U.S. is engaged in tariff negotiations with several countries, including Canada, Mexico, and China. The immediate impact was seen in the stock market, where the S&P 500 closed down 1.2%, wiping out the post-election gains. The drop raised concerns over the potential for tariffs to drive up consumer goods prices in the U.S. and impact economic growth.

“Generally, economists would agree – and economists don’t agree on much – that tariffs are inflationary,” said Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. “Tariffs have the potential to undermine consumer spending. The impact will depend on how aggressive Trump is with tariffs over time and how long they last.”

As Trump pushes forward with his tariff policy, the question remains whether the economic benefits will outweigh the inflationary pressures. Economists warn that persistent tariffs could lead to higher prices on everyday goods, forcing consumers to adjust their spending habits.

