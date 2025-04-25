Trump Says Crimea ‘Will Stay With Russia’: Report

Trump suggested that Crimea "will stay with Russia" as part of what he described as a possible peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Crimea “will stay with Russia” as part of what he described as a possible peace agreement to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, foreign media reported. In a new interview with Time magazine, Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for the region’s 2014 annexation.

When asked whether Russia should be allowed to keep Crimea, Trump told Time, “Well, Crimea went to the Russians. It was handed to them by Barack Hussein Obama, and not by me. With that being said, will they be able to get it back? They’ve had their Russians. They’ve had their submarines there for long before any period that we’re talking about, for many years. The people speak largely Russian in Crimea. But this was given by Obama. This wasn’t given by Trump. Would it have been taken from me like it was taken from Obama? No, it wouldn’t have happened. Crimea, if I were president, it would not have been taken.”

He also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of “prolonging the killing field” by refusing to cede Crimea in exchange for peace. “At some point, you have to make a deal,” Trump told the magazine, suggesting that peace talks will be impossible without concessions over territory.

President Zelenskyy has repeatedly made it clear that recognising Russian control over occupied Ukrainian territory is a non-negotiable red line, including Crimea. Kyiv views any such concession as legitimising “illegal aggression” and undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Responding to a question on whether he would accept a deal that allows Russia to keep not only Crimea but also four other Ukrainian regions it currently occupies, Trump reportedly said, “If Crimea will stay with Russia—we have to only talk about Crimea because that’s the one that always gets mentioned. Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelenskyy understands that, and everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time. It’s been with them long before Trump came along. Again, this is Obama’s war. This is a war that should have never happened. I call it the war that should have never happened.”

Trump’s comments come amid repeated declarations from Kyiv that any deal involving territorial concessions is unacceptable.