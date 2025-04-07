Trump Says Gaza War Should End ‘Soon’ as Netanyahu Pushes for Hostage Deal

Israel's military campaign in Gaza was triggered after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped the ongoing war in Gaza would soon come to an end. Sitting beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called for peace and expressed concern over the humanitarian toll.

He also acknowledged that efforts to free hostages taken by Hamas remain difficult, describing the process as a lengthy one.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza was triggered after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. That assault left about 1,200 Israelis dead and saw 251 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

In retaliation, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has, according to local health authorities, resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian casualties.

When asked about his campaign promise to stop the war, Trump said, “I’d like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point, that won’t be in the too-distant future.”

Hostage Deal Back in Focus

Netanyahu and Trump confirmed that talks are underway to broker another hostage release agreement.

“We’re working now on another deal that we hope will succeed, and we’re committed to getting all the hostages out,” Netanyahu told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump added, “We are trying very hard to get the hostages out. We’re looking at another ceasefire, we’ll see what happens.”

Netanyahu stressed the urgency of the situation, saying, “The hostages are in agony, and we want to get them all out.” He also pointed to a previous deal, facilitated in part by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, which helped secure the release of 25 hostages.

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, which ended on March 18, had seen 33 Israeli hostages released — eight of whom were confirmed dead — in exchange for around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners.

Despite opposition from many hostage families, Netanyahu’s government believes increasing military pressure on Hamas is the most effective path to securing further releases.

Of the 251 people abducted by Hamas in October, 58 are believed to remain in Gaza. The Israeli military estimates that 34 of them are already dead.

Trump Repeats Controversial Gaza Proposal

During the meeting, Trump revived an earlier proposal for the U.S. to take a direct role in Gaza — a suggestion that has sparked widespread criticism.

“I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate, and I think it’s something that we would be involved in,” Trump said.

He has previously floated the idea of turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” presenting it as a development opportunity for the U.S.

The proposal includes the idea of relocating Gaza’s population to neighboring countries — something that has been widely rejected by Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan.

“But you know, having a peace force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing, because right now … all I hear about is killing and Hamas and problems,” he explained.

He went on, “And if you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries, and you have plenty of countries that will do that, and you really have a freedom, a freedom zone.”

Conflicting Visions for Gaza’s Future

While Trump focuses on a bold reimagining of Gaza’s political and economic landscape, Netanyahu remains fixed on military outcomes and hostage recovery.

The contrast in their views reflects broader global disagreements over what Gaza’s post-war future should look like.

Trump’s remarks have sparked concern among many, not only for their lack of feasibility but also for the humanitarian implications. At the same time, Netanyahu’s military-first approach continues to face criticism from within Israel, especially from families of those still held captive.

The war, far from over, now sits at a crossroads — shaped by pressure to halt violence, hopes for more hostage releases, and competing visions for what comes next in Gaza.

