Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

US President Donald Trump told NBC News on Saturday he “couldn’t care less” if car industry executives raised prices amid looming tariffs on foreign-made automobiles, Reuters reported.

Trump’s reaction to the potential rise in car prices came as new US tariffs on foreign-made automobiles are set to take effect on April 2. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if carmakers increase prices in response to the tariffs, reinforcing his stance that the measures are meant to strengthen American manufacturing.

The White House is preparing to impose tariffs on a range of consumer goods, including foreign-made vehicles, a move that has sparked concerns about higher prices for consumers and attracted criticism from international leaders.

Despite the potential cost increases, Trump framed the tariffs as a boost for US-based automakers, confident that the new tariffs would spur more sales of American-made cars. “I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars,” Trump reportedly said.

The tariffs are part of the president’s broader trade strategy to promote American manufacturing and address the nation’s trade deficit, which has been a central issue throughout his presidency. Trump’s approach to trade policy, including imposing tariffs on foreign goods, has created ongoing tensions with several major trading partners.

Trump added that he would be open to negotiating the tariffs only “if people are willing to give us something of great value.” His comments reflect his administration’s “America First” economic policy, which prioritizes boosting domestic production over concerns about global trade relationships or short-term consumer price increases.

