Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

Trump told NBC News he "couldn't care less" if car industry executives raised prices amid looming tariffs on foreign-made automobiles.

US President Donald Trump told NBC News on Saturday he “couldn’t care less” if car industry executives raised prices amid looming tariffs on foreign-made automobiles, Reuters reported.

Trump’s reaction to the potential rise in car prices came as new US tariffs on foreign-made automobiles are set to take effect on April 2. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if carmakers increase prices in response to the tariffs, reinforcing his stance that the measures are meant to strengthen American manufacturing.

The White House is preparing to impose tariffs on a range of consumer goods, including foreign-made vehicles, a move that has sparked concerns about higher prices for consumers and attracted criticism from international leaders.

Despite the potential cost increases, Trump framed the tariffs as a boost for US-based automakers, confident that the new tariffs would spur more sales of American-made cars. “I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars,” Trump reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tariffs are part of the president’s broader trade strategy to promote American manufacturing and address the nation’s trade deficit, which has been a central issue throughout his presidency. Trump’s approach to trade policy, including imposing tariffs on foreign goods, has created ongoing tensions with several major trading partners.

Trump added that he would be open to negotiating the tariffs only “if people are willing to give us something of great value.” His comments reflect his administration’s “America First” economic policy, which prioritizes boosting domestic production over concerns about global trade relationships or short-term consumer price increases.

ALSO READ: Hegseth Says Japan an ‘Indispensable Partner’ Amid Rising Chinese Threats

Filed under

American manufacturing Auto Tariffs Trump tariffs US tariffs on foreign-made automobiles

newsx

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...
Sudan’s paramilitary Ra

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Korea, China and Ja

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs
newsx

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...
From Kerala To Global: PM

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...
Delhi Gears Up for Viksit

Delhi Gears Up For Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, Starting April 1
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans...

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s RSF Chief Says War With Army Is Not Over Amid Ongoing Conflict

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

South Korea, China And Japan Agree to Boost Regional Trade Amid Looming US Tariffs

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds For Free!

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: Unlock Exclusive Skins, Emotes & Diamonds...

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern Rhythm With ‘Run It Up’

From Kerala To Global: PM Modi Cheers Hanumankind For Spinning India’s Tradition Into A Modern...

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice