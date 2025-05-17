Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
Trump Says He Will Call Putin on Monday to Discuss War in Ukraine, Hopes for ‘Productive Day’

Trump announced plans to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, signalling a renewed push for direct U.S. involvement in brokering peace, The Associated Press reported.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the conversation will focus on “STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’” in Ukraine. He added that he also intends to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders from NATO on the same day. “HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY,” Trump wrote.

The announcement comes a day after high-level peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough, despite hopes for a temporary ceasefire in the war now entering its third year.

On Saturday, just hours after the talks, a Russian drone strike hit a civilian evacuation bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, killing nine people and injuring seven others, three of them seriously, AP reported, citing local Gov. Oleh Hryhorov and national police. The incident took place in Bilopillia, a town roughly 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Russian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, calling it “deliberate killing of civilians.” In a post on Telegram, he reportedly said, “Russians could scarcely not realise what kind of vehicle they were hitting.”

He also expressed frustration over the lack of progress in peace negotiations. “Ukraine has long proposed this — a full and unconditional ceasefire in order to save lives,” Zelenskyy said, according to AP. “Russia only retains the ability to continue killing.”

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted on X that he was “appalled” by the attack. “If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done,” Lammy said.

Friday’s meeting in Istanbul marked the first face-to-face dialogue between Russian and Ukrainian officials since the early weeks of the war in February 2022. Although both sides agreed to a large prisoner swap involving 1,000 prisoners each, they remained at odds over key conditions for ending the fighting.

A major sticking point is Ukraine’s demand — supported by the U.S. and other Western allies — for a temporary ceasefire as the first step toward a peace agreement. The Kremlin, however, has resisted that proposal.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the outcome of the Istanbul talks with President Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland. In a post from a European leadership summit in Albania, he called for “tough sanctions” on Moscow if it refuses to accept “a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings,” as reported by AP.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s delegation, reportedly said both parties discussed the ceasefire and a potential meeting between their respective heads of state. His Russian counterpart, Vladimir Medinsky — an aide to President Putin — confirmed that both sides agreed to provide detailed ceasefire proposals and that Ukraine requested a leaders’ summit, which Moscow is considering.

According to the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Saturday left open the possibility of a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, contingent upon the successful execution of the agreed prisoner swap and further progress in negotiations. Peskov said Russia will present Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire but did not specify the content or timing of that proposal.

ALSO READ: Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

