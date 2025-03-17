Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Ukraine Ceasefire Talks: Trump Says He Will Speak With Putin About Land and Power Plants

Trump said he will be speaking with Putin, and that the duo will see if they have "something to announce" on Tuesday.

Ukraine Ceasefire Talks: Trump Says He Will Speak With Putin About Land and Power Plants


Suggesting that “a lot of work” has been done over the weekend, US President Donald Trump has said he will be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that the duo will see if they have “something to announce” on Tuesday, foreign media reported.

Trump’s Sunday evening announcement, on board his presidential plane Air Force One, came one week after the US and Ukraine delegates met in Saudi Arabia, and announced the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire—as the first step toward ending the war.

“I think we’ll be talking about land. It’s a lot different than it was before the war, as you know. We’ll be talking about power plants, that’s a big question,” Trump reportedly told reporters on his prospective discussion with Putin.

“But I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We’re already talking about that, dividing up certain assets and they’ve been working on that,” he further said, adding, “We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance.”

