Trump Says India Has Offered to Remove All Tariffs on US Goods, But He Is Not Rushing Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that India is ready to eliminate all tariffs on American goods, but stressed he is in no rush to finalize a trade pact. As top-level trade talks between New Delhi and Washington loom, Trump’s remarks come amid a temporary tariff suspension and diplomatic manoeuvring over a surprise India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Trump says India is ready to cut all tariffs on US goods, but he's in no rush as key India-US trade talks are set to begin.

In a Friday interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Trump revealed that India has offered to remove all tariffs on US exports. He described India’s current trade barriers as a significant obstacle, saying, “They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know they’re willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States?”

Despite this, Trump emphasized that he is not in a hurry to seal a deal. When questioned about the timeline, he stated, “That’ll come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us.” He further clarified his selective approach, noting, “I’m not planning to make deals with everybody.”

Upcoming Trade Talks Between Washington and Delhi

According to reports by the Press Trust of India (PTI), attention is focused on the imminent trade negotiations between the US and India. The discussions will involve Indian delegates, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, meeting with their US counterparts to work on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

These four-day talks will see Goyal engaging with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as both sides aim to navigate the complexities of their trade relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India-Pakistan Ceasefire and Trade Threats

The timing of the talks coincides with a significant development on the geopolitical front. Earlier, President Trump announced a surprise ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. He claimed to have pressured both countries by threatening to halt trade relations if hostilities continued.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump said, “I said, let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.”

Tariff Suspension and Interim Agreement Prospects

PTI also noted that both nations are seeking to leverage the current 90-day tariff suspension to secure interim gains before the formal announcement of the first phase of a trade deal, expected in October this year.

Under the suspension, the US has temporarily lifted 26% tariffs on Indian imports until July 9, a move Trump announced on April 2 aimed at reducing the trade deficit between the two countries. However, the base tariff of 10% remains in place.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions