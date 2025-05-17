Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Says India Has Offered to Remove All Tariffs on US Goods, But He Is Not Rushing Trade Deal

Trump Says India Has Offered to Remove All Tariffs on US Goods, But He Is Not Rushing Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that India is ready to eliminate all tariffs on American goods, but stressed he is in no rush to finalize a trade pact. As top-level trade talks between New Delhi and Washington loom, Trump’s remarks come amid a temporary tariff suspension and diplomatic manoeuvring over a surprise India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Trump Says India Has Offered to Remove All Tariffs on US Goods, But He Is Not Rushing Trade Deal

Trump says India is ready to cut all tariffs on US goods, but he's in no rush as key India-US trade talks are set to begin.


In a Friday interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Trump revealed that India has offered to remove all tariffs on US exports. He described India’s current trade barriers as a significant obstacle, saying, “They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know they’re willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States?”

Despite this, Trump emphasized that he is not in a hurry to seal a deal. When questioned about the timeline, he stated, “That’ll come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us.” He further clarified his selective approach, noting, “I’m not planning to make deals with everybody.”

Upcoming Trade Talks Between Washington and Delhi

According to reports by the Press Trust of India (PTI), attention is focused on the imminent trade negotiations between the US and India. The discussions will involve Indian delegates, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, meeting with their US counterparts to work on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

These four-day talks will see Goyal engaging with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as both sides aim to navigate the complexities of their trade relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India-Pakistan Ceasefire and Trade Threats

The timing of the talks coincides with a significant development on the geopolitical front. Earlier, President Trump announced a surprise ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. He claimed to have pressured both countries by threatening to halt trade relations if hostilities continued.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump said, “I said, let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.”

Tariff Suspension and Interim Agreement Prospects

PTI also noted that both nations are seeking to leverage the current 90-day tariff suspension to secure interim gains before the formal announcement of the first phase of a trade deal, expected in October this year.

Under the suspension, the US has temporarily lifted 26% tariffs on Indian imports until July 9, a move Trump announced on April 2 aimed at reducing the trade deficit between the two countries. However, the base tariff of 10% remains in place.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Filed under

India-US Trade Talks Tariffs US President Donald Trump

Trump accuses Zelensky of

Trump Slams Zelensky For ‘Pissing Away’ US Aid, Questions Kyiv’s Use Of War Funds
Katrina Kaif Posts Adorab

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”
newsx

2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA
India forms All-Party Del

Asaduddin Owaisi’s Absence From All-Party Delegations To Brief Nations Draws Sharp Criticism Online
newsx

India To Send All-Party Delegations Abroad To Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism
Why Indians Switch Health

Why Indians Switch Health Insurers? Here Are The Top Reasons
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Slams Zelensky For ‘Pissing Away’ US Aid, Questions Kyiv’s Use Of War Funds

Trump Slams Zelensky For ‘Pissing Away’ US Aid, Questions Kyiv’s Use Of War Funds

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA

2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA

Asaduddin Owaisi’s Absence From All-Party Delegations To Brief Nations Draws Sharp Criticism Online

Asaduddin Owaisi’s Absence From All-Party Delegations To Brief Nations Draws Sharp Criticism Online

India To Send All-Party Delegations Abroad To Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism

India To Send All-Party Delegations Abroad To Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom