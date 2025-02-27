Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

The United States administration would move ahead with imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada next week, President Donald Trump said on Thursday as he blamed the two countries for allowing illegal drugs to flow into America.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump confirmed that the delayed tariffs would go into effect next Tuesday.

“We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” he said, adding, “China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect.”

Last month, Trump had called for 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but had delayed the policy after speaking with the leaders of the two nations.

