Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
Trump Says Talks With Countries Seeking Tariff Meetings To Begin Immediately

President Trump said negotiations with countries that have requested meetings "will begin taking place immediately".

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs


Continuing to double down on his trade policy, President Donald Trump said on Monday that countries around the world, including Japan, have reached out to the US for dialogue following his recent announcement of reciprocal tariffs, and “negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately”.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump said that “tough but fair parameters” are being set as he remains firm in his stance on global trade.

Revealing that he had spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in the day, Trump announced that Japan would send a “top team” to Washington to discuss trade issues. He described Japan’s trade practices as unfair, particularly in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade,” Trump wrote, adding that while Japan restricts American cars, it exports millions of vehicles to the US. He also pointed to agricultural trade imbalances as another area of concern.

Trump Threatens Additional 50% Tariff On China

The US president also took aim at China, calling out the country for trade practices he believes are detrimental to the U.S. economy. “It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!” he wrote amid long-standing tensions between the two nations over trade imbalances, intellectual property concerns and tariffs.

“Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set. Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”, he wrote in another post.

Trump’s comments came in the wake of his decision last week to impose sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which he has said are necessary to protect American industries and ensure fairer trade relations. The tariffs, which target a range of goods from multiple countries, have sparked global concerns about potential trade wars, with many countries, including Japan, the UK, the EU and China, reportedly seeking to negotiate terms with the US.

ALSO READ: Economic Nuclear Winter’: Billionaire Trump Supporter Urges Pause on US Tariffs

