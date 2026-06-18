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Home > World News > Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

Donald Trump said nobody intentionally targeted a girls' school in Iran, while a U.S. military investigation into the deadly February strike remains ongoing amid reports that American forces were likely responsible.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 01:45 IST

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that ‘nobody’ had purposefully attacked a girls’ school in Iran in February, citing an ongoing investigation into the incident. Reuters first reported that an initial internal US military investigation indicated US forces were likely responsible for the fatal strike in Minab in southern Iran. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe but has not publicly acknowledged any preliminary findings.

More Than 175 Children And Teachers killed 

The strike on February 28, the first day of the conflict, killed more than 175 children and teachers, according to Iranian officials. ‘That’s under investigation,’ Trump said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Group of Seven conference in Evian-les-Bains, France, adding that mistakes are made in war. ‘Nobody did that on purpose.’

Trump initially claimed, without providing evidence, that Iran was responsible for the attack. He has since said he does not know enough about the strike, that an investigation is ongoing, and that he will accept the results of the inquiry. Last month, the head of US Central Command said the investigation into the strike on the girls’ school has been ‘complex’ because it was on an active Iranian cruise missile base, but he added that the probe is nearing its conclusion.

Possible Intelligence Failures

Archived copies of the school’s official website show that the campus is adjacent to a compound operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military force that reports to Iran’s supreme leader.

It has reported that US officials responsible for preparing targeting packages may have relied on outdated intelligence while planning the strike.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy At G7 As Leaders Pledge More Air Defence Support For Ukraine

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Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?

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Trump Says ‘Nobody Did That On Purpose’: Did US Deliberately Target Iran Girls’ School?
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