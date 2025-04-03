Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
US Tariffs Take Effect: Trump Says ‘Operation is Over’ As White House Tells Wall Street To ‘Trust In President’

President Trump declared that "the operation is over," claiming that the US economy would be “far stronger” as a result of the new tariffs.

US Tariffs Take Effect: Trump Says ‘Operation is Over’ As White House Tells Wall Street To ‘Trust In President’

Donald Trump


A day after announcing sweeping tariffs on imports from around the world, President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that “the operation is over,” claiming that the US economy would be “far stronger” as a result of the new trade measures, CNN reported.

“The patient lived and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient than ever before,” Trump reportedly said, echoing his “Make America Great Again” slogan as he reassured the nation and his supporters of the long-term benefits of his economic policies.

Trump’s comments came a day after he unveiled a series of tariffs, with a baseline rate of at least 10% on imports from all countries. The tariffs would be even higher for 60 nations or trading blocs that have a significant trade deficit with the US. In his statement, Trump stressed that this move was a necessary measure to address longstanding trade imbalances and to boost American industry.

The announcement set off immediate concern in global markets as stock exchanges across Asia-Pacific and Europe saw significant drops on Thursday, the report said.

White House Tells Wall Street To ‘Trust In President Trump’

In an attempt to reassure Wall Street and the broader financial community, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on CNN Thursday morning, and defended the President’s decision, urging investors to trust in Trump’s economic vision, which she said was based on a proven formula that helped the US economy during his first term in office.

“To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say trust in President Trump,” Leavitt said, according to CNN. “This is a president who is doubling down on his proven economic formula from his first term.”

She framed the tariffs as a common-sense policy, accusing foreign nations of taking advantage of American workers for decades and asserting that they had “70 years” to address trade imbalances but failed to do so. Leavitt reinforced the notion that Trump’s administration was no longer willing to negotiate on the issue, describing the tariffs as a response to a “national emergency.”

Leavitt also addressed concerns about the potential impact of the tariffs on NATO allies, noting that President Trump remained steadfast in his strategy. “The president is firm in his approach,” CNN quoted Leavitt as saying.

Leavitt also encouraged Americans to “buy American” in light of the tariffs, suggesting that domestic products would benefit from the reduction in imported goods. She acknowledged that some Americans might feel the strain of the new measures, but reassured the public that the White House was working on strategies to mitigate the potential negative effects.

“We’re working on that every single day. The American people and the naysayers need to look at the whole-of-government economic approach that this administration is taking,” Leavitt reportedly said.

Critics worry that the tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers, disrupt supply chains, and strain relationships with key trade partners.

President Donald Trump Trump tariffs US economy US trade measures

