Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
Trump Says Pardons By ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ To January 6 Committee Members Are ‘Void’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Biden had signed the order by Autopen, as presidents often do, but in this case, it’s invalid. 

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump in the early morning hours of Monday, lashed out at former president Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons of lawmakers on the January 6 committee, saying they were “invalid” because the outgoing president “did not sign” them personally.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump said that Biden had signed the order by autopen, as presidents often do, but in this case, it’s invalid.

“The pardons that sleepy Joe Biden gave to the unselect committee of political thugs, and many others, are hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact that they were done by autopen,” the post read.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary pardoning documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two-year witch hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the worst president in the history of our country, Crooked Joe Biden”, it added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump spoke at the Department of Justice, where he accused the previous administration of turning the DOJ into a “Department of Injustice.”

“Our predecessor turned the Department of Justice into a Department of Injustice, but I stand before you to declare that those days are over, and they are never coming back. And now, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our country, I will insist upon and demand accountability for all the wrongs and abuse that have occurred,” he had said.

Trump criticised investigations into him and his allies, stating, “They persecuted my family, staff and supporters; raided my home, Mar-a-Lago; and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States.”

“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another,” he further claimed.

Last month, Trump announced the termination of all remaining “Biden-era” US attorneys, citing the “politicisation” of the Department of Justice over the past four years.

He said the move was necessary to “clean house” and restore faith in the justice system, arguing that a fair system is essential for America’s “golden age” to thrive.

Trump Says He Will Speak With Putin About Land and Power Plants

