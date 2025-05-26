Trump Says Putin ‘Has Gone Absolutely Crazy’, Warns Attempts To Conquer All Of Ukraine Will Lead To ‘Downfall’ Of Russia

Trump warned Russia would face its “downfall” if Putin attempts to conquer all of Ukraine while also leveling harsh criticism at Zelenskyy.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Russia would face its “downfall” if President Vladimir Putin attempts to conquer all of Ukraine while also leveling harsh criticism at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The remarks, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, come amid escalating violence in Ukraine, with Russia launching its most severe aerial assault in three years. According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow deployed 298 drones and 69 missiles over two nights, killing at least 12 people, including three children, The Guardian reported.

Trump, who has long claimed he could broker peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, wrote in a post, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers.”

Speaking to reporters earlier Sunday, Trump said he was “very surprised” by Russia’s decision to intensify attacks on Ukrainian cities despite U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Asked whether he would consider imposing further sanctions on Moscow, Trump responded, “Absolutely. He’s killing a lot of people. What the hell happened to him?” as reported by The Guardian.

Zelenskyy is doing his country no favours by talking the way he does, Trump says

Referring to President Zelenskyy, he reportedly said, “He is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems. I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

According to the report, Zelenskyy had earlier condemned what he called “the silence of America” in response to the Russian onslaught. He urged stronger international measures, reportedly saying, “Every such terrorist Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia.”

The fresh wave of attacks began on the eve of Kyiv Day, a holiday marking the capital’s founding. Celebrations were suspended as residents took shelter in bunkers and metro stations. The repeated air raids have further challenged efforts by Ukraine and its allies to secure a 30-day ceasefire aimed at initiating peace talks.

Despite widespread international condemnation of Russia’s actions, Trump declined this week to support further sanctions, drawing criticism from Kyiv. Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, warned on Telegram: “Without pressure, nothing will change and Russia and its allies will only build up forces for such murders in western countries. Moscow will fight as long as it has the ability to produce weapons.”