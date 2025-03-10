Trump Says Suspension of US Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine ‘Just About Lifted’

Responding to a question on the possibility of ending the suspension, Trump reportedly said, "We just about have. We just about have."

The US had “just about” ended a suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, adding that he expects good results from upcoming talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the US had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, increasing pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cooperate with Trump on peace talks with Russia.

US officials are set to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to explore a potential peace deal for Kyiv. Additionally, the matter of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is also expected to come up for discussion.

“We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying, as he expressed optimism about the talks.

Earlier this month, Trump said that he had received a letter from Zelenskyy, wherein the latter expressed Ukraine’s readiness to come to a negotiating table to bring lasting peace closer.

Zelenskyy also expressed Ukraine’s willingness to sign the agreement on minerals and security, Trump had said while addressing a joint session of Congress.

Stressing that he appreciated the letter he received from Zelenskyy, the US President stated that his administration had serious discussions with Russia and they have strong signals that Moscow is ready for peace.