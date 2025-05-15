Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is edging closer to a nuclear agreement with Iran, with Tehran “sort of” agreeing to the terms. But Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit back, accusing Washington of sowing instability while tensions over uranium enrichment and sanctions persist.

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks: President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States is nearing a nuclear agreement with Iran, adding that Tehran had “sort of” agreed to the terms under discussion.

“We’re in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace,” Trump said while on a tour of the Gulf region, according to a pooled report shared by AFP.

He emphasized that the U.S. was approaching a resolution without resorting to force. “We’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this… there (are) two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step and there is the violent step, but I don’t want to do it the second way,” he said.

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Continue Amid Disagreements

Despite Trump’s optimism, an Iranian source familiar with the negotiations said several gaps remain between the two sides. Talks between Iranian and American negotiators, aimed at resolving long-standing disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program, concluded in Oman on Sunday, with further discussions planned, according to officials.

While both Tehran and Washington have expressed preference for a diplomatic resolution, they remain at odds over key issues. These differences, described as “red lines” by both sides, continue to challenge efforts to finalize a deal and avert potential military conflict.

Iranian President Responds To Trump’s Comment on Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a sharp rebuke on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy and regional interference.

“Trump thinks he can sanction and threaten us and then talk of human rights. All the crimes and regional instability is caused by them (the United States),” Pezeshkian said.

“He wants to create instability inside Iran,” he added.

Enrichment and Sanctions at the Heart of the Dispute

A key point of contention in the negotiations remains uranium enrichment. U.S. officials have publicly called for Iran to halt enrichment, a demand Iranian leaders have declared a “red line.” They maintain it is their sovereign right to enrich uranium on Iranian soil.

However, Iranian officials have signaled openness to compromise, saying they are willing to reduce the level of enrichment. Additionally, they have expressed readiness to decrease the volume of highly enriched uranium in storage—uranium enriched beyond levels typically required for civilian nuclear energy production.

That said, Iran has insisted it will not accept stockpile limits below those outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers—an agreement the Trump administration unilaterally exited.

