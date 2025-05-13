Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Says US Sanctions On Syria Will Be Removed

Trump Says US Sanctions On Syria Will Be Removed

The United States had imposed extensive economic sanctions on Syria during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted from power in December after more than a decade of civil war.

Trump Says US Sanctions On Syria Will Be Removed

In a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria, signaling renewed diplomatic engagement with the war-torn nation.


In a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria, signaling renewed diplomatic engagement with the war-torn nation. The declaration came during Trump’s regional tour, which began in Saudi Arabia.

The unexpected announcement was made at an international investment forum in Riyadh, where Trump stated the decision followed discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said. “It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”

Sanctions to End After 13 Years of Conflict

The United States had imposed extensive economic sanctions on Syria during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted from power in December after more than a decade of civil war. The sanctions were part of a broader international effort to isolate the Assad regime over human rights abuses and its role in the prolonged conflict.

Syria’s new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is now poised to benefit from the easing of economic pressure. Two sources within the Syrian presidency confirmed that Sharaa is expected to travel to Riyadh to meet with Trump this week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversy Over Sharaa’s Past

Sharaa, a former leader of al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, had previously spent five years in a U.S. prison in Iraq. Though he severed ties with the jihadist group in 2016 and formally dissolved its remnants earlier this year, his leadership remains controversial. The U.S. and U.N. had designated his former group a terrorist organization.

Despite this, Trump’s move is being framed as a strategic pivot to support regional stabilization and reconstruction efforts. “The sanctions served an important function, but now it’s time for Syria to move forward,” the president emphasized.

Saudi Arabia has been a vocal advocate for lifting the sanctions, arguing they hinder rebuilding efforts and prolong instability in the region. Trump’s alignment with the Kingdom’s position is seen as a significant diplomatic gesture that may reshape the future of U.S.-Syria relations.

ALSO READ: Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Filed under

Trump Syria sanctions US lifts Syria sanctions

newsx

Airtel Network Goes Down In Tamil Nadu: Users Report Major Outage
US President Donald Trump

Trump Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘My Administration Brokered Historic Ceasefire’
At least six people were

Tripoli Clashes Erupt After Militia Leader Abdel Ghani al-Kikli Killed: Six Dead
newsx

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Liberal democracies in th

China Fuelling New Cold War, Asia-Pacific Must Brace For Impact, Says Expert
In a major shift in U.S.

Trump Says US Sanctions On Syria Will Be Removed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Airtel Network Goes Down In Tamil Nadu: Users Report Major Outage

Airtel Network Goes Down In Tamil Nadu: Users Report Major Outage

Trump Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘My Administration Brokered Historic Ceasefire’

Trump Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘My Administration Brokered Historic Ceasefire’

Tripoli Clashes Erupt After Militia Leader Abdel Ghani al-Kikli Killed: Six Dead

Tripoli Clashes Erupt After Militia Leader Abdel Ghani al-Kikli Killed: Six Dead

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

China Fuelling New Cold War, Asia-Pacific Must Brace For Impact, Says Expert

China Fuelling New Cold War, Asia-Pacific Must Brace For Impact, Says Expert

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom