Trump Says US Sanctions On Syria Will Be Removed

In a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria, signaling renewed diplomatic engagement with the war-torn nation. The declaration came during Trump’s regional tour, which began in Saudi Arabia.

The unexpected announcement was made at an international investment forum in Riyadh, where Trump stated the decision followed discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said. “It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”

Sanctions to End After 13 Years of Conflict

The United States had imposed extensive economic sanctions on Syria during the rule of Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted from power in December after more than a decade of civil war. The sanctions were part of a broader international effort to isolate the Assad regime over human rights abuses and its role in the prolonged conflict.

Syria’s new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is now poised to benefit from the easing of economic pressure. Two sources within the Syrian presidency confirmed that Sharaa is expected to travel to Riyadh to meet with Trump this week.

Controversy Over Sharaa’s Past

Sharaa, a former leader of al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, had previously spent five years in a U.S. prison in Iraq. Though he severed ties with the jihadist group in 2016 and formally dissolved its remnants earlier this year, his leadership remains controversial. The U.S. and U.N. had designated his former group a terrorist organization.

Despite this, Trump’s move is being framed as a strategic pivot to support regional stabilization and reconstruction efforts. “The sanctions served an important function, but now it’s time for Syria to move forward,” the president emphasized.

Saudi Arabia has been a vocal advocate for lifting the sanctions, arguing they hinder rebuilding efforts and prolong instability in the region. Trump’s alignment with the Kingdom’s position is seen as a significant diplomatic gesture that may reshape the future of U.S.-Syria relations.

