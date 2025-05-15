Trump Says US Should ‘Take’ Gaza, Make It A ‘Freedom Zone’

President Donald Trump called for the U.S. to “take” Gaza and turn it into a “freedom zone” during a business summit in Qatar, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He also warned that America might pursue a “violent course” against Iran if diplomacy fails.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that the United States should “take” control of Gaza and convert it into a “freedom zone,” during remarks made at a business summit in Qatar. His statements come amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Palestinian territory.

Trump Proposes U.S. Role in Gaza

Speaking at the summit, Trump said, “Well, we’re working very hard on Gaza, and Gaza has been a territory of death and destruction for many.”

Outlining his vision, the former president continued, “I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good — make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone,” as reported by Agence France-Presse.

“I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone.”

Trump also issued a strong warning to Iran, stating that the United States may have to resort to more aggressive measures if diplomacy fails.

He said the U.S. “could be forced to take a ‘violent course’ with Iran if the friendly course of action does not work.”

Escalating Violence in Gaza and the West Bank

Trump’s comments come at a time when violence continues to escalate in Gaza. A hospital in southern Gaza reported 54 deaths from overnight Israeli airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis.

According to an Associated Press cameraman stationed in the city, at least 10 airstrikes occurred overnight into Thursday. Numerous bodies were seen being brought into the morgue at Nasser Hospital. Some victims arrived in pieces, with body bags containing the remains of multiple people. The hospital’s morgue confirmed a total of 54 fatalities.

This marked the second consecutive night of intense bombardment. The previous night’s airstrikes in both northern and southern Gaza killed at least 70 people, including nearly two dozen children.

Israeli Woman Killed in West Bank Attack

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, a heavily pregnant Israeli woman was killed in a shooting on Wednesday. The attack occurred amid one of the largest Israeli military operations in the region in two decades.

The incident triggered fierce responses from Israeli politicians. Some called for the nearby Palestinian towns of Bruqin and az-Zawiya to be razed, likening them to cities in Gaza.

