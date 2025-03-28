Home
Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire for the United States to take over Greenland, claiming that such a move is essential for "world peace."

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire for the United States to take over Greenland, claiming that such a move is essential for “world peace.” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stressed that this ambition was not solely about benefiting the US but about ensuring global stability.

“We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security,” Trump said.

Diplomatic Tensions and Scaled-Back Visit

Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife and senior US officials, arrived in Greenland on Friday for a visit to an American military base. The trip was notably reduced in scope following backlash from Greenlanders and Danes who were frustrated that the original plans had been made without consulting them.

Upon arrival, Vance briefly addressed US troops stationed at the base, emphasizing the growing importance of Arctic security. “As you all know, it’s a big issue and it’s only going to get bigger over the coming decades,” he remarked.

The visit, limited to a single day, took place at the US Space Force outpost at Pituffik on Greenland’s northwest coast. By avoiding extended engagements, the US delegation sidestepped diplomatic tensions that might have arisen from appearing uninvited in another country. It also helped limit interactions with residents angered by Trump’s continued statements about taking control of the mineral-rich territory.

Accusations Against Denmark

Tensions between the US and Denmark have increased following Trump’s repeated assertions that the US should have some level of control over Greenland. Denmark, a long-standing US ally and NATO member, has firmly opposed any such plans.

A senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that Vance planned to argue that Denmark has historically mistreated Greenlanders, treating them as “second-class citizens” and failing to invest in the island’s infrastructure. Vance was also expected to highlight the strategic necessity of strengthening Arctic security.

Greenland Unites Against US Plans

Before Vance’s visit, four of the five parties elected to Greenland’s parliament formed a broad coalition government in response to Trump’s renewed claims. Greenland’s prime minister-designate, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, emphasized the need for unity in the face of external pressure.

“It is a time when we as a population are under pressure,” Nielsen stated. “We must stick together. Together we are strongest,” he added, drawing applause and cheers in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Nielsen on social media, expressing her commitment to working closely with Greenland’s government. However, she also voiced concerns over the US visit, calling it an attempt to exert “unacceptable pressure.” Frederiksen has reaffirmed that while Denmark values cooperation with the US on defense and security matters, “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

Trump’s Stance Remains Firm

Despite the controversy, Trump remains resolute in his belief that the US should control Greenland. In an interview on Wednesday, when asked whether Greenlanders were eager to become US citizens, Trump admitted he was unsure but insisted, “I think we have to do it, and we have to convince them.”

The proposal continues to generate strong reactions both within Greenland and internationally, raising questions about the future of US-Denmark relations and the broader implications for Arctic security.

ALSO READ: Trump, Carney Hold First Call Amid Looming US-Canada Trade War Deadline

 

