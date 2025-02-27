Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Trump Says US Won't Give Security Guarantee 'Beyond Very Much' As Starmer Warns Russia Could Reinvade Ukraine

Trump's remarks came after Starmer suggested that he wanted Trump to agree that, in the event of a peace settlement in Ukraine, the US would offer security guarantees that would make it durable.

Trump Says US Won’t Give Security Guarantee ‘Beyond Very Much’ As Starmer Warns Russia Could Reinvade Ukraine


Just a few hours before the scheduled meeting between between US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was due to take place, Trump, while speaking on the subject of Ukraine during a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday, said, “I am not going to make security guarantees beyond very much. We’re going to have Europe do that.”

His remarks came as Starmer, while enroute to Washington Wednesday, suggested that he wanted Trump to agree that, in the event of a peace settlement in Ukraine, the US would offer security guarantees that would make it durable, BBC reported.

With Trump aligning even more closely with Moscow now than he did during his first administration, European leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Starmer, on his part, has expressed willingness to commit British forces on the ground alongside other nations if a lasting peace agreement was reached, even as he emphasised that “a US security guarantee” was “essential to effectively deter” Russian aggression.

“I’m prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there’s a lasting peace agreement. But there must be a US backstop because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again,” Starmer had said while speaking at the conclusion of an emergency summit in Paris.

“We have to recognise the new era we’re in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past. It’s time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent,” he added.

ALSO READ: Russia, US Delegates Meet in Istanbul For Talks On Mending Ties

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 Keir Starmer Russia Ukraine War

