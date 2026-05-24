Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Warns Blockade Will Stay Until Final Agreement Is Signed

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will not “rush into a deal” with Iran and made it clear that the US “blockade” on Iranian ports will continue until a final agreement is officially reached, certified and signed between both sides. The remarks come at a time when diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran are intensifying amid growing efforts to prevent further escalation in West Asia and revive negotiations around Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, where he sharply criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed during former President Barack Obama’s administration. He described the deal as “one of the worst deals ever made” by the United States and claimed it had created “a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump says current Iran negotiations are ‘the exact opposite’ of Obama-era deal

While attacking the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trump insisted that the current negotiations under his administration are completely different from the earlier framework negotiated during the Obama presidency.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration – THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!” Trump wrote.

He further added that negotiations were moving ahead in a “constructive” and “orderly” way, but stressed that American representatives had been told not to rush into any final agreement.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” the post read.

Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire talks remain central to ongoing negotiations

Trump also claimed that relations between Washington and Tehran were becoming “more professional and productive,” while once again warning that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” he added.

The US President also thanked Gulf nations for supporting diplomatic efforts and hinted that the Abraham Accords framework could potentially expand further in the future, even mentioning the possibility of Iran joining it someday.

Reports suggest 60-day ceasefire deal may be nearing final stage

The remarks came as reports emerged suggesting that Washington and Tehran may be close to finalising a temporary diplomatic arrangement. Earlier on Saturday, Trump had claimed on Truth Social that an agreement between the two sides had been “largely negotiated.”

According to Axios, which cited a senior US official, negotiators are now in the final stages of drafting a 60-day ceasefire memorandum between the US and Iran. The report said the agreement is based on a “relief for performance” model.

If implemented, the proposed deal could reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, ease global energy market pressure and create a 60-day diplomatic window for broader negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional stability.

(with inputs from ANI)

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