Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  World»
  Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready for Peace Deal in Ukraine, Agreement on Minerals & Security

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready for Peace Deal in Ukraine, Agreement on Minerals & Security

Revealing that he received a letter from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, while addressing a joint session of Congress, said that he appreciated the letter and that his administration had serious discussion with Russia, following which they've received strong signals that Moscow is ready for peace.

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready for Peace Deal in Ukraine, Agreement on Minerals & Security

The United States and Ukraine are on the verge of signing a landmark mineral deal after a tense White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky.


Revealing that he received a letter from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, while addressing a joint session of Congress, said that he appreciated the letter and that his administration had serious discussion with Russia, following which they’ve received strong signals that Moscow is ready for peace.

The letter expressed Ukraine’s readiness to come to a negotiating table to bring lasting peace, Trump said, adding that Zelenskyy also expressed Ukraine’s willingness to sign the agreement on minerals and security.

“Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The letter reads: ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,” Trump said while revealing details on the contents of the letter.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you,” the letter further read according to the US President.

“I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago. Simultaneously, we’ve had serious discussion with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful? It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides,” Trump added.

Zelenskyy’s letter comes after his heated exchange with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House last week.

 

ALSO READ: In Response to Trump Speech, Senator Elissa Slotkin Slams ‘Mindless Firing of People’

Kriti Dhingra

