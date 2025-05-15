Trump Secures $243.5 Billion In US-Qatar Agreements; Total Economic Exchange To Reach $1.2 Trillion

During his recent visit to Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced a series of landmark agreements with the Qatari government, valued at more than $243.5 billion, with a broader economic exchange totaling at least $1.2 trillion. These deals span key industries such as aviation, defence, energy, and emerging technologies like quantum computing.

The White House confirmed the agreements in an official statement on Wednesday, emphasizing that the deals would support over 1 million jobs in the United States, strengthen the US-Qatar strategic partnership, and boost American innovation and manufacturing.

Boeing’s Largest-Ever Deal with Qatar Airways

Among the biggest highlights was a historic $96 billion deal involving Boeing and GE Aerospace, signed with Qatar Airways. The agreement includes the purchase of up to 210 widebody aircraft, specifically Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777X models, powered by GE engines.

This contract marks Boeing’s largest-ever widebody and 787 order, and is expected to support 154,000 American jobs annually, adding up to over 1 million jobs during the life of the deal.

Quantum Technology and Future Innovation

Qatar will also invest up to $1 billion in a joint venture focusing on quantum technology and workforce development. This initiative aims to secure leadership in the advanced technology sector for both countries while creating new jobs and innovation opportunities.

Major Defence Deals: Raytheon and General Atomics

The agreements also include substantial defence contracts. Raytheon, part of RTX, has secured a $1 billion deal with Qatar to provide counter-drone technology through its Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS). Qatar becomes the first international customer for this cutting-edge drone defence system.

General Atomics signed a nearly $2 billion agreement for the sale of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems to Qatar. These aircraft are among the most advanced of their kind and will enhance the Qatari Armed Forces’ capabilities.

Expanded Security Partnership

In addition to these signed contracts, the United States and Qatar have issued a statement of intent to deepen their security ties, outlining over $38 billion in potential defence investments. These investments aim to boost defence infrastructure, air defence systems, and maritime security, including support for Al Udeid Air Base.

White House: A New Golden Age

The White House described the day’s signings as a step toward “a new Golden Age” for American manufacturing and global cooperation. “The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations,” the statement read. It also highlighted Qatar’s role as a strong ally and partner in America’s global success.

Part of Trump’s Broader Gulf Tour

Trump’s announcement came during a four-day tour of the Gulf region, which began in Saudi Arabia, where he also signed major economic and defence agreements. Qatar was his second stop, with the final leg of his trip planned in the United Arab Emirates.

This visit reflects the administration’s strategic focus on Middle East alliances, economic diplomacy, and job creation through foreign partnerships. As Trump continues his Gulf tour, all eyes remain on how these agreements reshape regional dynamics and reinforce America’s role in global economic and defence leadership.

