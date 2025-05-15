Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Secures $243.5 Billion In US-Qatar Agreements; Total Economic Exchange To Reach $1.2 Trillion

Trump Secures $243.5 Billion In US-Qatar Agreements; Total Economic Exchange To Reach $1.2 Trillion

Trump seals $243.5B in US-Qatar deals, including a record Boeing sale, boosting economic ties to $1.2T and supporting over 1 million American jobs.

Trump Secures $243.5 Billion In US-Qatar Agreements; Total Economic Exchange To Reach $1.2 Trillion


During his recent visit to Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced a series of landmark agreements with the Qatari government, valued at more than $243.5 billion, with a broader economic exchange totaling at least $1.2 trillion. These deals span key industries such as aviation, defence, energy, and emerging technologies like quantum computing.

The White House confirmed the agreements in an official statement on Wednesday, emphasizing that the deals would support over 1 million jobs in the United States, strengthen the US-Qatar strategic partnership, and boost American innovation and manufacturing.

Boeing’s Largest-Ever Deal with Qatar Airways

Among the biggest highlights was a historic $96 billion deal involving Boeing and GE Aerospace, signed with Qatar Airways. The agreement includes the purchase of up to 210 widebody aircraft, specifically Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777X models, powered by GE engines.

This contract marks Boeing’s largest-ever widebody and 787 order, and is expected to support 154,000 American jobs annually, adding up to over 1 million jobs during the life of the deal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Quantum Technology and Future Innovation

Qatar will also invest up to $1 billion in a joint venture focusing on quantum technology and workforce development. This initiative aims to secure leadership in the advanced technology sector for both countries while creating new jobs and innovation opportunities.

Major Defence Deals: Raytheon and General Atomics

The agreements also include substantial defence contracts. Raytheon, part of RTX, has secured a $1 billion deal with Qatar to provide counter-drone technology through its Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS). Qatar becomes the first international customer for this cutting-edge drone defence system.

General Atomics signed a nearly $2 billion agreement for the sale of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems to Qatar. These aircraft are among the most advanced of their kind and will enhance the Qatari Armed Forces’ capabilities.

Expanded Security Partnership

In addition to these signed contracts, the United States and Qatar have issued a statement of intent to deepen their security ties, outlining over $38 billion in potential defence investments. These investments aim to boost defence infrastructure, air defence systems, and maritime security, including support for Al Udeid Air Base.

White House: A New Golden Age

The White House described the day’s signings as a step toward “a new Golden Age” for American manufacturing and global cooperation. “The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations,” the statement read. It also highlighted Qatar’s role as a strong ally and partner in America’s global success.

Part of Trump’s Broader Gulf Tour

Trump’s announcement came during a four-day tour of the Gulf region, which began in Saudi Arabia, where he also signed major economic and defence agreements. Qatar was his second stop, with the final leg of his trip planned in the United Arab Emirates.

This visit reflects the administration’s strategic focus on Middle East alliances, economic diplomacy, and job creation through foreign partnerships. As Trump continues his Gulf tour, all eyes remain on how these agreements reshape regional dynamics and reinforce America’s role in global economic and defence leadership.

ALSO READ: UK PM Keir Starmer Hails ‘Fantastic’ India-UK Free Trade Deal, Slams Tory Criticism

Filed under

Boeing Qatar Airways deal Trump Middle East trip Trump Qatar visit US Qatar defence deals

newsx

Operation Black Forest: 31 Naxals Killed As Forces Take Control Of Strategic Karreguttalu Hills
newsx

Trump Secures $243.5 Billion In US-Qatar Agreements; Total Economic Exchange To Reach $1.2 Trillion
newsx

Steam Hacked? 89 Million Accounts Allegedly Leaked On Dark Web For Just $5—Here’s What You...
newsx

Travel Cancellations Surge As Indian Tourists Turn Away From Ankara And Baku
newsx

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines
newsx

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Black Forest: 31 Naxals Killed As Forces Take Control Of Strategic Karreguttalu Hills

Operation Black Forest: 31 Naxals Killed As Forces Take Control Of Strategic Karreguttalu Hills

Steam Hacked? 89 Million Accounts Allegedly Leaked On Dark Web For Just $5—Here’s What You Need To Know

Steam Hacked? 89 Million Accounts Allegedly Leaked On Dark Web For Just $5—Here’s What You...

Travel Cancellations Surge As Indian Tourists Turn Away From Ankara And Baku

Travel Cancellations Surge As Indian Tourists Turn Away From Ankara And Baku

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines

Supreme Court Questions Ban On Transgender Blood Donations, Urges Centre To Revisit Guidelines

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes

India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes

Entertainment

Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Abused And Forced Her Into ‘Freak-Off’—Here’s What Happened

Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Abused And Forced Her Into ‘Freak-Off’—Here’s What Happened

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom