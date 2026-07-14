Trump Seeks Strait Of Hormuz Cargo Fees Like Iran, But Is It Even Legal?

Trump Backs Hormuz Cargo Charge As Iran Holds Its Ground, Raising Fresh Questions Over Who Can Control The Strait of Hormuz And Whether Any Such Fee Is Even Legal. The latest twist came after the ceasefire between the US and Iran collapsed, with President Donald Trump announcing that the United States would impose a 20% charge on cargoes moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal mirrors Iran’s own push to assert greater control over one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, reigniting a global debate over international maritime law, energy security and whether any country has the authority to charge ships for simply passing through the strategic waterway.

The renewed dispute follows months of tensions that escalated after Iran shut the 34-km-wide Strait of Hormuz when the US and Israel launched attacks on February 28. The closure disrupted the route used for nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies, along with fertilisers and other critical cargo, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.

Why the Strait of Hormuz dispute has become a legal and global flashpoint

Trump’s latest position marks a sharp change from the stand publicly taken by his own administration only weeks ago. On June 25, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had declared, “No country on Earth has the right to charge for the use of international waterways,” while rejecting Iran’s demand for shipping fees and insisting such charges would never form part of any agreement.

However, it should be mentioned that the signal from Trump on his new position had already been given before that. In particular, in the social network posting, which was published on June 20, he wrote the following: “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.”

With the ceasefire now broken, Trump has returned to that proposal. In another post on Monday, he declared, “The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT’, but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped.” He has not explained how such a levy would be collected or under what legal authority the US could enforce it.

How Iran and the US differ over the Strait of Hormuz despite similar demands

Although both sides now speak about payments linked to the Strait of Hormuz, their objectives differ. Iran sees long-term control over the waterway, which it shares with Oman, as its strongest strategic asset and a safeguard against future attacks. Tehran believes last month’s interim agreement recognised that role by stating Iran “will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only.”

Washington interprets that wording differently. The US says it simply required Iran to ensure safe navigation and did not give Tehran any right to regulate or charge international shipping.

During the conflict, Iran created the Persian Gulf Strait Authority and ordered ships to coordinate with it while sailing close to the Iranian shoreline. Tehran also targeted vessels attempting to use the Omani side without permission. While Iran has indicated it could eventually introduce transit fees, it has not announced any formal pricing structure.

What international law says about charging ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, with the maritime boundary running through the middle. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), countries bordering international straits cannot charge vessels simply for passing through. Limited fees are allowed only for specific services such as pilotage, tug assistance or port facilities, and they cannot discriminate against ships from particular nations.

Neither Iran nor the United States is a party to UNCLOS. Even so, the convention is widely accepted as the foundation of international maritime law, and the Strait of Hormuz is generally recognised as an international waterway.

In 1968, Iran and Oman agreed on shipping lanes through the International Maritime Organization. But Iranian mine-laying during the recent conflict has made the central route unsafe, according to the IMO.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters for the world economy

Shipping experts say no country in modern history has unilaterally imposed transit charges on an international strait. Oman has continued discussions with Iran and recently advised vessels using Omani waters that no fees would apply.

Gulf countries remain deeply concerned because most of their oil exports depend on the Strait of Hormuz. Major importers of Gulf oil and fertilisers are also watching closely, as Trump’s proposed 20% surcharge could significantly raise transport costs and push global oil prices higher if implemented.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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