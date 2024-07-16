Trump Selects Senator JD Vance As Vice Presidential Running Mate

Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to announce his selection of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential candidate. “After careful consideration and weighing the exceptional talents of many others, I have decided that the best person suited for the role of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance from the great state of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump made the announcement during his Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, following a recent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Vance, known for his alignment with Trump’s populist agenda despite past criticisms, received a significant boost from the endorsement.

JD Vance emerged as the frontrunner for Trump’s vice presidential pick. The 48-year-old newcomer to the political arena has swiftly risen within the MAGA movement during his tenure as a senator from Ohio.

Florida Delegation Secures Trump’s Nomination

Donald Trump clinched the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidential race following a decisive vote by Florida’s delegation. Earlier, the roll call began to formally nominate Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate at the GOP convention in Milwaukee, following a series of nominating speeches. Eric Trump supported the Florida delegation as they made their final decision.

