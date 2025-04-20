Home
Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Trump directed his message to a wide range of perceived opponents, including those he claimed were responsible for the results of the 2020 election.

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Trump directed his message to a wide range of perceived opponents, including those he claimed were responsible for the results of the 2020 election.


President Donald Trump marked Easter Sunday with a flurry of messages, combining a traditional holiday greeting with a seemingly pointed attack centred on the 2020 US presidential election. In a post early Sunday, Trump directed his message to a wide range of perceived opponents, including those he claimed were responsible for the results of the 2020 election and former President Joe Biden.

“To all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive moron elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

The message took aim at “Radical Left Lunatics” and others he has frequently criticised, in a long-running narrative disputing the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Just minutes before the politically charged post, Trump shared a rather conventional Easter message that read, “Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to church or watching service from home, may this day be full of peace and joy for all who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!” he wrote.

Trump is reportedly spending the holiday at the White House, making it his first Easter Sunday there since returning to office.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?

 

