Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Sends Letter to Iranian Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Trump Sends Letter to Iranian Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, US President Trump has sent a letter to its leadership, hoping "they would agree to talk".

Trump Sends Letter to Iranian Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Trump


Seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to its leadership, hoping “they would agree to talk”, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I said I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something because you can’t let another nuclear weapon,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that Iran can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

President Trump has been clear about the issue and has issued an executive order to reinstate maximum pressure on the Iranian government, especially because the Iranian regime has been using money to fund their weapons programs or to fund their sponsorship of terrorism, Rubio said.

In an interview with Catherine Herridge Reports, Rubio accused Iran of funding attacks by Houthis on global shipping, Hamas, Hezbollah and the militias in Iraq.

The US has to stop a nuclear Iran, and it cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, he said.

 

ALSO READ: Russia Carries Out Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Energy Targets, Ukraine Says

Filed under

Iran Leader Nuclear Deal Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Anti-Trust Complaint Filed Against Q-Commerce Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto

Anti-Trust Complaint Filed Against Q-Commerce Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto

UK Has ‘No Issues’ With Trump’s NATO Challenge, Minister Says

UK Has ‘No Issues’ With Trump’s NATO Challenge, Minister Says

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM Siddaramaiah Unveils Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Plan With Focus On Infrastructure, Roads, And Public Transport

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM Siddaramaiah Unveils Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Plan With Focus On Infrastructure,...

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR