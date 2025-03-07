Seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, US President Trump has sent a letter to its leadership, hoping "they would agree to talk".

Seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to its leadership, hoping “they would agree to talk”, foreign media reported.

“I said I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something because you can’t let another nuclear weapon,” he added.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that Iran can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

President Trump has been clear about the issue and has issued an executive order to reinstate maximum pressure on the Iranian government, especially because the Iranian regime has been using money to fund their weapons programs or to fund their sponsorship of terrorism, Rubio said.

In an interview with Catherine Herridge Reports, Rubio accused Iran of funding attacks by Houthis on global shipping, Hamas, Hezbollah and the militias in Iraq.

The US has to stop a nuclear Iran, and it cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, he said.

