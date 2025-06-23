Trump Set to Face Congressional Vote Over Use of Military Powers Against Iran: Here’s What to Expect

US President Donald Trump is under mounting pressure from lawmakers regarding his recent use of military powers against Iran, with Congress set to vote on limiting his war powers, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Monday. At the core of the matter is a bipartisan fear that Trump sidestepped the traditional checks and balances by ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without adequate consultation.

As Tensions Escalate, It’s White House vs. Capitol Hill

While US presidents do possess the power to authorise targeted military strikes as commander-in-chief, entering or continuing to engage in military conflict generally must be done with congressional approval. You can read about it here. Now, a war powers resolution sponsored by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia will come to the Senate floor this week. The resolution calls for the withdrawal of American troops engaged in exchange of hostilities with Iran that have not been approved by Congress.

In the House, congressional members on both sides have placed a similar measure on the table to curb the president’s power to unilaterally increase military involvement in the area, as reported by The AP.

Karoline Leavitt Says White House ‘Did Make Bipartisan Calls’

Facing criticism from Democrats for being kept in the dark, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to allay concerns on Monday, as she told Fox News reporters present at the White House, “We did make bipartisan outreach.” Revealing that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “couldn’t be reached”, Leavitt further stressed that “we gave these outreach calls as a courtesy,” even as she appeared to defend the Trump administration against criticism by noting the White House was “not required to inform anyone” in advance.

A Critical Vote Amid A Divided US Congress

On Capitol Hill, senior Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican leader John Thune, were briefed fully ahead of the strike, as reported by the US-based news agency. However, Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, reportedly had a “minimal heads-up”, while Jeffries’ office received a “courtesy call” shortly before the news went public.

Officials close to the situation told the publication that even the “Gang of Eight,” a group of senior congressional and intelligence officials who are usually briefed in advance on classified operations, were not informed beforehand.

Regime Change or Simply Raising Questions?

Concerns mounted after Trump recently hinted at a possible regime change in Iran, with many left wondering if his administration was changing its overall strategy. Seeking to downplay worries, Leavitt said, “The president was simply posing a question that I believe a lot of individuals globally are posing.” “If they’re not willing to participate in diplomacy going forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people overthrow this savage terrorist regime?” she quipped, while insisting that the US actions in the Middle East haven’t changed fundamentally.

Reports suggest Trump’s move to circumvent most Democratic leaders in approving military strikes has widened the Washington partisan gap.

