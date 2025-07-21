Trump Shares AI Video of FBI Arresting Ex-US President Obama, Ignites Political Firestorm

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Monday posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social displaying the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting former President Barack Obama in the White House.

What Was in the Fake Video Clip?

The 45-second fake clip started with Obama saying, “especially the President is above the law.” Several top politicians, including former president Joe Biden, then appear in the clip saying, “No one is above the law.” The video then switches to show Trump and Obama in the Oval Office before the FBI arrests the former president. The video ended with Obama donning an orange costume in a jail cell.

The post was displayed just after Tulsi Gabbard made public over 100 documents, claiming they detail how a “treasonous conspiracy” was directed by Obama weeks before he left office. She also alleged that senior Obama officials distorted intelligence to falsely suggest that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election, helping Donald Trump to win.

Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, and has currently been serving as Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration.

Gabbard also said that the documents show that before the 2016 election, there was no evidence of collusion with Russia and that politically motivated actors created a false intelligence narrative to harm Trump’s image.

Netizens’ Reaction to Fake AI Video Posted by Prez Trump

Donald Trump’s fake AI video created buzz over the internet, as many netizens seem curious whether Obama could be arrested in the coming days. One netizen asked, “Arrest Obama is trending? You guys think Obama will actually be arrested?” Another one asked, “Is this real life? Is there a chance Obama will be arrested?”

