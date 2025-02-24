Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN

As tensions mount, world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are set to meet with President Trump at the White House this week for critical discussions on Ukraine.

In a surprising diplomatic move, the United States voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aligning itself with Moscow for the first time since the war began in 2022. The resolution, marking the third anniversary of the conflict, was backed by 93 countries, while 18, including the US, opposed it, and 65 abstained.

The resolution strongly criticized Russia’s military aggression, reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Washington, however, rejected the European-backed text and instead proposed a rival resolution, highlighting a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump. The US resolution was heavily amended by European allies, including France and Britain, prompting Washington to abstain from its own proposal.

A right direction?

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, welcomed the US position, calling Washington’s original draft “a step in the right direction.” However, European allies sought to include language explicitly attributing the invasion to Russia, as well as reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity—points omitted in the US proposal. Hungary, known for its pro-Kremlin stance, also opposed the amendments.

Dorothy Shea, the US envoy to the UN, defended Washington’s approach, stating that “neither these amendments nor the resolution offered by Ukraine will stop the killing.” She urged member states to focus on returning the UN to its core mission of international peace and security. Despite concerns over a potential fracture in US-Ukraine relations, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa insisted that Kyiv maintains a “really good working relationship” with Washington.

Future of this diplomatic shift

The diplomatic rift is expected to deepen as Washington brings its original, unamended resolution to the UN Security Council later on Monday. The resolution’s passage hinges on the votes of at least nine of the 15 council members, without being vetoed by any of the five permanent members the US, Britain, France, Russia, and China. With key European allies, including France and Britain, opposing Washington’s stance but hesitant to exercise their veto power, the outcome remains uncertain.

As tensions mount, world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are set to meet with President Trump at the White House this week for critical discussions on Ukraine. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated calls for a peace settlement that “fully upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity” in accordance with the UN Charter. The diplomatic showdown underscores the shifting global alliances and the challenges ahead in resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

