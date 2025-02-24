Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN

Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN

As tensions mount, world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are set to meet with President Trump at the White House this week for critical discussions on Ukraine.

Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN


In a surprising diplomatic move, the United States voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aligning itself with Moscow for the first time since the war began in 2022. The resolution, marking the third anniversary of the conflict, was backed by 93 countries, while 18, including the US, opposed it, and 65 abstained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The resolution strongly criticized Russia’s military aggression, reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Washington, however, rejected the European-backed text and instead proposed a rival resolution, highlighting a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump. The US resolution was heavily amended by European allies, including France and Britain, prompting Washington to abstain from its own proposal.

A right direction?

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, welcomed the US position, calling Washington’s original draft “a step in the right direction.” However, European allies sought to include language explicitly attributing the invasion to Russia, as well as reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity—points omitted in the US proposal. Hungary, known for its pro-Kremlin stance, also opposed the amendments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dorothy Shea, the US envoy to the UN, defended Washington’s approach, stating that “neither these amendments nor the resolution offered by Ukraine will stop the killing.” She urged member states to focus on returning the UN to its core mission of international peace and security. Despite concerns over a potential fracture in US-Ukraine relations, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa insisted that Kyiv maintains a “really good working relationship” with Washington.

Future of this diplomatic shift

The diplomatic rift is expected to deepen as Washington brings its original, unamended resolution to the UN Security Council later on Monday. The resolution’s passage hinges on the votes of at least nine of the 15 council members, without being vetoed by any of the five permanent members the US, Britain, France, Russia, and China. With key European allies, including France and Britain, opposing Washington’s stance but hesitant to exercise their veto power, the outcome remains uncertain.

As tensions mount, world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are set to meet with President Trump at the White House this week for critical discussions on Ukraine. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated calls for a peace settlement that “fully upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity” in accordance with the UN Charter. The diplomatic showdown underscores the shifting global alliances and the challenges ahead in resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims US Provided More Aid To Ukraine Than Any Other Nation

Filed under

donald trump Russia and Ukraine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Entertainment

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine