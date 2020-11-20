The US President has made debunked allegations that election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden. His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said that President Donald Trump was showing “incredible irresponsibility” by contesting the results of the presidential election and delaying the beginning of a transition process.

“Incredibly damaging messages are being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions,” New York Times quoted Biden as saying, adding that Trump’s reaction would ensure that he is remembered, “as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.”

The US President has made debunked allegations that election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden. His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states.

Also read:

Also read:

“I don’t know his motive, but I think it’s totally irresponsible,” Biden said of Trump’s actions. “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks. I’m confident he knows he hasn’t won, and is not going to win, and we’re going to be sworn in on Jan 20.”

Biden warned that the delayed transition process made it harder for him to plan an effective response to the coronavirus pandemic and that it could slow the nationwide distribution of vaccines. “We can’t wait,” he said, calling vaccine distribution “one of the greatest operational challenges we will have faced as a nation.” He added, “There is no excuse not to share the data and let us begin to plan.”

Also read: