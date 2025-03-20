Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to boost domestic mining of critical minerals, aiming to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign sources. The move, which could even classify coal as a critical mineral, comes as the administration pursues a rare earth deal with Ukraine.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order designed to enhance the production of critical minerals in the United States. The move, aimed at reducing reliance on foreign sources, was signed behind closed doors at the White House. According to a spokesperson, the order will streamline permitting processes, making it easier for companies to mine these essential resources domestically.

Potential Inclusion of Coal in Critical Minerals List

The order invokes the Defense Production Act, a wartime power that enables the government to bolster domestic industries critical to national security. A White House official confirmed that this directive is intended to expand U.S. mining operations and secure long-term mineral supplies.

One significant aspect of the executive order is its potential impact on coal mining. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has been given the authority to determine whether coal should be classified as a critical mineral. If included, coal could benefit from the streamlined permitting and prioritization measures outlined in the order.

Ukraine Critical Minerals Deal Remains on Track

Alongside the executive order, Trump confirmed that an agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals remains in progress. Speaking at a separate event where he signed a measure to dismantle the Department of Education, Trump emphasized the importance of securing rare earth materials globally.

“It’s a big thing in this country. And as you know, we’re also signing agreements in various locations to unlock rare earths and minerals and lots of other things all over the world. But in particular, Ukraine,” Trump stated.

He further reaffirmed the pending deal, saying, “One of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with Ukraine with respect to rare earth.”

Steps to Expand Mining Under the Executive Order

The executive order takes several steps to encourage mining projects:

Fast-tracked approvals: The order enables mining permits to be processed more quickly.

The order enables mining permits to be processed more quickly. Prioritization of federal lands for mining: The Interior Department will give precedence to mining operations over other land uses.

The Interior Department will give precedence to mining operations over other land uses. New financing mechanisms: The administration is exploring financial incentives, including the establishment of a new fund under the United States International Development Finance Corporation to support domestic and international mining projects.

Strategic Importance of Rare Earth Minerals

Rare earth elements are a specific group of minerals that are found in limited quantities but are crucial to industries such as electronics, healthcare, and battery production. The U.S. has been working to secure a stable supply of these materials, particularly as they play a role in defense and renewable energy technologies.

Ukraine possesses substantial reserves of these elements, making them a focal point in negotiations between Washington and Kyiv. The Trump administration has argued that securing economic stakes in these resources would enhance U.S. strategic interests while reinforcing support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

