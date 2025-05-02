Trump Signs Executive Order to Cut Federal Funding for PBS and NPR Over Alleged ‘Bias’

Trump signed the order that seeks to cut funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading "radical, woke propaganda".

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to slash federal funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading “radical, woke propaganda” under the guise of news, The Associated Press reported.

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and other federal agencies to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.” Additionally, it mandates that the broadcasters work to eliminate indirect public financing sources. A statement posted by the White House on social media asserted that PBS and NPR “receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”

Since taking office, Trump has taken aggressive steps against entities in various sectors, including ousting leadership, placing staff members on leave, and slashing funding for cultural institutions. These cuts have impacted libraries, museums, theatres and others, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Broadcasters PBS and NPR—reportedly relying on roughly half a billion dollars in federal funds through the CPB – had been bracing for funding cuts since Trump’s election, as Republicans have consistently raised concerns about the content provided by these outlets.

Earlier this week, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting filed a lawsuit against Trump, challenging his decision to fire three members of its five-person board. According to the report, the CPB had argued that Trump was exceeding his authority and that the removal of the board members would deprive the organisation of a quorum needed to conduct business.

Just two weeks ago, the White House announced plans to ask Congress to rescind funding for the CPB as part of a $9.1 billion package of cuts, the report said. However, that package has yet to be sent to Capitol Hill, according to budget director Russell Vought.

