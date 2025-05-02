Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Signs Executive Order to Cut Federal Funding for PBS and NPR Over Alleged ‘Bias’

Trump Signs Executive Order to Cut Federal Funding for PBS and NPR Over Alleged ‘Bias’

Trump signed the order that seeks to cut funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading "radical, woke propaganda".

Trump Signs Executive Order to Cut Federal Funding for PBS and NPR Over Alleged ‘Bias’

Trump signed the order that seeks to cut funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading "radical, woke propaganda".


President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to slash federal funding to public broadcasters PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading “radical, woke propaganda” under the guise of news, The Associated Press reported.

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and other federal agencies to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.” Additionally, it mandates that the broadcasters work to eliminate indirect public financing sources. A statement posted by the White House on social media asserted that PBS and NPR “receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”

Since taking office, Trump has taken aggressive steps against entities in various sectors, including ousting leadership, placing staff members on leave, and slashing funding for cultural institutions. These cuts have impacted libraries, museums, theatres and others, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Broadcasters PBS and NPR—reportedly relying on roughly half a billion dollars in federal funds through the CPB – had been bracing for funding cuts since Trump’s election, as Republicans have consistently raised concerns about the content provided by these outlets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier this week, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting filed a lawsuit against Trump, challenging his decision to fire three members of its five-person board. According to the report, the CPB had argued that Trump was exceeding his authority and that the removal of the board members would deprive the organisation of a quorum needed to conduct business.

Just two weeks ago, the White House announced plans to ask Congress to rescind funding for the CPB as part of a $9.1 billion package of cuts, the report said. However, that package has yet to be sent to Capitol Hill, according to budget director Russell Vought.

ALSO READ: US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

Filed under

donald trump NPR PBS

The recent inauguration o

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh an

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...
newsx

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...
Reform UK, the hard-right

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins
newsx

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES...
Microsoft has announced a

Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala

Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple In Digha

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price Revealed

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES 2025

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES...

Entertainment

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After