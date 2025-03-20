President Donald Trump took a dramatic step toward dismantling the Department of Education, signing an executive order to shift control back to the states. However, the move faces legal and congressional hurdles, making its full implementation uncertain.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday directing the dismantling of the Department of Education, fulfilling a major campaign pledge. However, the White House acknowledged that the agency cannot be entirely eliminated without congressional approval.

Standing in the East Room of the White House, Trump was joined by more than a dozen students seated at school desks, along with several Republican governors and state education commissioners. He declared his administration’s intent to reduce the department’s role significantly.

“We’re Going to Eliminate It”

Trump, who has long criticized federal involvement in education, reaffirmed his stance.

“We’re going to eliminate it, and everybody knows it’s right,” he said, urging bipartisan support for the move.

“The Democrats know it’s right, and I hope they’re going to be voting for it because ultimately it may come before them,” he added.

Under the order, Education Secretary Linda McMahon is instructed to take “all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the states,” according to a White House summary of the directive. The order had been in development for weeks before its signing.

Limitations of the Order Over Department Of Education

Despite Trump’s push, the order’s immediate impact remains uncertain. Only Congress has the authority to eliminate a federal agency, and education policy has traditionally been controlled by states and local school districts rather than the federal government.

Before the ceremony, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the Education Department, which was established by Congress in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, would not be completely abolished but would be significantly downsized.

While the order calls for closing the department, it also ensures “uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.” Leavitt confirmed that federal education funding programs, including Title I for disadvantaged students, disability-related funding, and Pell Grants for higher education, would continue under the restructured department.

However, the White House stated that any remaining Department of Education funds could not be used to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, or “gender ideology.”

Massive Workforce Reductions at Department Of Education

The move follows a series of layoffs within the Education Department. Last week, the department issued termination notices to over 1,300 employees as part of a broader reduction across federal agencies, spearheaded by the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, the department’s workforce has been cut in half—from over 4,000 employees to approximately 2,000—through both layoffs and voluntary buyouts.

Republicans have long criticized federal influence over local education policy, with Trump previously suggesting that Education Secretary McMahon should eventually “put herself out of a job.”

The administration has also significantly reduced the staff of the Education Department’s research arm, which provides data on school performance. Critics argue that this could hinder the ability to track student progress under Trump’s policy changes.

Legal Challenges and Congressional Opposition

The executive order is likely to face legal hurdles, testing the limits of presidential authority. Earlier this week, a federal judge in Maryland blocked Trump’s attempt to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, raising questions about his ability to unilaterally dismantle federal agencies.

Congressional Democrats condemned the move, calling it illegal and reckless. Teachers’ unions have also vowed to challenge the decision in court.

“See you in court,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, in a statement on Wednesday.

Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a leading appropriator for education funding, accused Trump of taking a “wrecking ball” to the agency despite knowing that full abolition requires congressional approval.

