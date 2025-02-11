Trump Signs Executive Orders On Steel, Aluminium Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, marking a significant escalation in his trade war strategy despite opposition from Europe and China.

US President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, marking a significant escalation in his trade war strategy despite opposition from Europe and China. The move, which Trump had announced earlier while flying to Louisiana for the Super Bowl, was formalized on Monday with the signing of executive orders in the Oval Office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Impact of Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

Trump’s decision to simplify US tariffs on steel and aluminum was a long-awaited step in his trade policy. “Today, I’m simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum,” Trump declared. “It’s 25% with no exceptions or exemptions.” This sweeping measure has the potential to reshape global trade dynamics, especially for key trading partners like the European Union and China.

Despite initial concerns, global stock markets saw a rise as traders, who had grown accustomed to the talk of tariffs, seemed less impacted by the announcement. The phenomenon, often referred to as “tariff fatigue,” suggests that markets are now somewhat desensitized to tariff-related news.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Looking Ahead: More Tariffs Could Be on the Horizon

Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum could be just the beginning. The president hinted at the possibility of additional tariffs on other critical sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and computer chips. These industries could face significant challenges if the US follows through on these potential measures.

Trump’s tariff imposition underscores his “America First” agenda, aiming to protect US manufacturing jobs and reduce trade deficits. However, the policy has sparked concerns about retaliatory tariffs from affected nations, which could escalate tensions in international trade relations.