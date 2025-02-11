Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Signs Executive Orders On Steel, Aluminium Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, marking a significant escalation in his trade war strategy despite opposition from Europe and China.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Trump Signs Executive Orders On Steel, Aluminium Tariffs

US tariffs on steel and aluminum


US President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, marking a significant escalation in his trade war strategy despite opposition from Europe and China. The move, which Trump had announced earlier while flying to Louisiana for the Super Bowl, was formalized on Monday with the signing of executive orders in the Oval Office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Impact of Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

Trump’s decision to simplify US tariffs on steel and aluminum was a long-awaited step in his trade policy. “Today, I’m simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum,” Trump declared. “It’s 25% with no exceptions or exemptions.” This sweeping measure has the potential to reshape global trade dynamics, especially for key trading partners like the European Union and China.

Despite initial concerns, global stock markets saw a rise as traders, who had grown accustomed to the talk of tariffs, seemed less impacted by the announcement. The phenomenon, often referred to as “tariff fatigue,” suggests that markets are now somewhat desensitized to tariff-related news.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Looking Ahead: More Tariffs Could Be on the Horizon

Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum could be just the beginning. The president hinted at the possibility of additional tariffs on other critical sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and computer chips. These industries could face significant challenges if the US follows through on these potential measures.

Trump’s tariff imposition underscores his “America First” agenda, aiming to protect US manufacturing jobs and reduce trade deficits. However, the policy has sparked concerns about retaliatory tariffs from affected nations, which could escalate tensions in international trade relations.

Filed under

Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?

Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?

“Justice Wasn’t Served” Says Father Of Mandsaur Gang-rape Victim After SC Stays Death Sentence Of Accused

“Justice Wasn’t Served” Says Father Of Mandsaur Gang-rape Victim After SC Stays Death Sentence Of...

WHO Recommends Potassium-Enriched Salt For Hypertension And Reduced Risks For Stroke

WHO Recommends Potassium-Enriched Salt For Hypertension And Reduced Risks For Stroke

‘How Many MLAs in Delhi? Bhagwant Mann Takes a Jab At Congress Over ‘Dissent’ Claims

‘How Many MLAs in Delhi? Bhagwant Mann Takes a Jab At Congress Over ‘Dissent’ Claims

Entertainment

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox