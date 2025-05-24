Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Trump Signs Executive Orders to Rapidly Expand US Nuclear Power

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a set of executive orders aimed at accelerating nuclear energy production in the U.S., targetting a four-fold increase within 25 years—a goal energy experts say is highly ambitious and unlikely under current conditions, The Associated Press reported.

What Do the Orders Do?

The executive orders:

  • Grant the Energy Secretary new authority to approve some advanced nuclear reactor designs, bypassing the traditionally independent Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).
  • Set an 18-month deadline for the NRC to act on industry applications.
  • Call for the construction of three new experimental reactors by July 4, 2026.
  • Invoke the Defense Production Act to secure uranium and other reactor fuels.
  • Explore restarting shuttered nuclear plants and siting new reactors on federal lands and military bases.

Trump said during the Oval Office signing ceremony, “It’s time for nuclear, and we’re going to do it very big,” as reported by AP.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum added, What we do in the next five years related to electricity is going to determine the next 50.”

Why Now?

According to the report, the orders come amid soaring electricity demand, driven largely by AI development and energy-intensive data centers. Nuclear power—which generates electricity without greenhouse gas emissions—is seen by supporters as essential to a reliable and clean energy future.

Jacob DeWitte, CEO of Oklo, a nuclear energy firm, presented Trump with a golf ball-sized piece of uranium and reportedly said, “That’s the amount of uranium that can power someone’s needs for their entire life.” Trump responded, “Very exciting indeed.”

Why Critics Are Worried

Nuclear safety experts and former regulators are raising alarms about stripping power from the NRC and fast-tracking nuclear development.

“Simply put, the U.S. nuclear industry will fail if safety is not made a priority,” Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists said, according to AP.

Gregory Jaczko, a former NRC chair, called the orders “a guillotine to the nation’s nuclear safety system” and said they would make the U.S. “less safe, the industry less reliable and the climate crisis more severe.”

The orders may also clash with the Atomic Energy Act, which protects the independence of the NRC and ensures public safety is paramount in nuclear oversight, the report said.

Meanwhile, some industry leaders hailed the move as a breakthrough.

Tori Shivanandan, COO of Radiant Nuclear, called the orders a watershed moment and said Trump’s backing would help propel the U.S. advanced nuclear sector forward.

Isaiah Taylor, CEO of Valar Atomics, welcomed the push to cut red tape, saying the U.S. is falling behind countries like Russia and China in nuclear innovation.

Can the U.S. Really Quadruple Nuclear Output?

Currently, nuclear energy provides about 19% of U.S. electricity, while fossil fuels account for 60% and renewables about 21%, the report said, adding that the U.S. has only completed two new nuclear reactors in the last half-century—years late and billions over budget.

With no commercial next-generation reactors in operation today, analysts told AP that meeting Trump’s 25-year target will require unprecedented political, regulatory, and financial commitment.

