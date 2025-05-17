US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of squandering billions in American aid meant for the war effort against Russia. Amid rising concerns over exhausted US funds, Trump also hinted at a swift peace deal with Vladimir Putin.

Trump accuses Zelensky of wasting US aid to Ukraine, questions oversight, and hints at swift peace talks with Putin amid war fatigue.

US President Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of mismanaging billions of dollars in American aid, claiming the funds have been “pissed away.”

Speaking during an interview with Fox News’ Special Report host Bret Baier on Friday, Trump emphasized that Kyiv’s handling of the financial support bothered him more than the overall amount of money sent since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“The money is the money,” Trump said. “What bothered me — I hated to see the way it was, you know, excuse me, pissed away.”

Trump Says Zelensky Is A ‘Great Salesman’

Trump made the remarks in response to a question from Baier about whether he was considering new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rather than answering directly, Trump turned his attention to Zelensky, expressing skepticism about the Ukrainian leader’s management of aid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I think he’s the greatest salesman in the world. Far better than me,” Trump said of Zelensky.“Where is all this money going?” he added.

“We Send Just Cash”: Trump Questions Oversight by Zelensky

Even after Baier tried to steer the conversation back to Putin, Trump continued his criticism of Ukraine, raising doubts about the nature of US assistance.

“We send checks. We don’t always send equipment. We send — just checks. We send — just cash,” Trump claimed. “Where is it?”

Trump went further, arguing that European nations should have shouldered more of the financial burden for Ukraine’s war effort.

“Wait,” he interjected, as Baier pressed him again on Putin. Trump then alleged, “We’ve been treated worse than Europe by Ukraine.”

Aid Nears Exhaustion, Trump Eyes Putin Meeting

Trump’s remarks come at a time when US officials estimate that Washington will have exhausted all congressionally approved funds for Ukraine by June. Since the war began, the US has allocated approximately $175 billion in aid to Kyiv.

Despite his grievances with Ukraine, Trump signaled interest in diplomacy, stating he hopes to arrange a meeting with Putin with the goal of negotiating peace.

“I think we’ll do it fast,” Trump said of a potential meeting with the Russian president. “I think he’s tired of this whole thing. He’s not looking good, and he wants to look good.”

“We Inherited This Mess”

Trump concluded the segment with a note of cautious optimism about resolving the ongoing conflict. “We inherited this mess, but I think it’s going to get solved.”

Also Read: Trump Says India Has Offered to Remove All Tariffs on US Goods, But He Is Not Rushing Trade Deal