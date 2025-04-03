Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Trump Slaps 10% Tariff On Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, Internet Says, ‘Penguins Will Pay?’

The islands fall under Australian administration, and while there is some limited commercial fishing in the surrounding waters, there is no industry or export economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on imports from Heard Island and McDonald Islands, an uninhabited, remote Australian territory in the Southern Ocean.

The tariff, intended to target nations that impose trade restrictions on the U.S., is part of Trump’s long-standing strategy of using economic pressure to renegotiate trade deals. However, Heard and McDonald Islands are completely uninhabited and have virtually no trade with any country including US.

A Tariff on Nothing? Understanding Heard and McDonald Islands

Heard Island and McDonald Islands (HIMI) are a group of small, volcanically active islands located approximately 4,100 km southwest of mainland Australia. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the islands are among the most ecologically pristine places on Earth, home to unique wildlife, including seals, penguins, and seabirds, but no permanent human population.

Officially, the islands fall under Australian administration, and while there is some limited commercial fishing in the surrounding waters, there is no industry or export economy. According to Australian government records, there have been no significant imports or exports from these islands to any country, making Trump’s decision even more perplexing.

Social Media Reacts: “Are the Penguins Supposed to Pay?”

Netizens on X, started to comment on this tariffs imposition on inhabitant land. One said, “Trump just imposed tariffs on an island that’s literally just penguins and ice. Are the penguins supposed to pay up?”

“BREAKING: Penguin economy collapses under U.S. trade war,” another commented.

“If this is Trump’s strategy to make Antarctica pay for its ice exports, I’m all for it,” one user added.

Memes have also flooded the internet, with some users editing images of penguins holding signs reading “No Tariffs!” and others joking about an upcoming U.S.-Heard Island trade war.

The HIMI tariff is part of a larger list of trade restrictions he has proposed, which includes new tariffs on major trade partners like China, India, and the European Union, with some rates reaching over 20%.

