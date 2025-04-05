Trump Slaps Tariffs On Penguins: Flightless Birds Hit Back With Viral Social Media Protest

Even the world's most isolated islands aren't safe from Trump's tariffs—Heard Island and McDonald Islands, home only to penguins and seals, have somehow found themselves in the trade war. In protest, the island’s "residents" have taken to social media, mocking the policy with icy humor.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs has led to economic disruptions and rattled financial markets. Among the most unexpected targets of these trade measures is an Australian territory devoid of human inhabitants—Heard Island and McDonald Islands—home only to penguins and seals.

Despite being one of the most remote locations on the planet, these islands have not been spared from the new 10 percent tariff imposed on goods destined for the United States. The irony of this decision is magnified by the fact that the islands, accessible only via a two-week boat journey from Perth, Australia, do not engage in any form of export.

Penguins Take to Social Media

In response, the island’s penguins—at least in the realm of social media—have found a way to push back. A new account on Threads, @PenguinsAgainstTrump, has quickly gained traction, amassing more than 72,000 followers at the time of writing.

The account claims to be run by the island’s flightless inhabitants, offering a humorous yet pointed critique of the tariff decision. The bio reads, “Not sure why we’re being tariffed. We love fish and hate fascists.”

Viral Posts and Political Jabs

The account has produced widely shared posts, including one that takes a dig at the enforcement of the tariffs: “What are you going to do, deport us? We’ve been dealing with ICE for centuries.” The play on words, referencing both immigration enforcement and the icy conditions of their habitat, has been particularly well received.

Public figures have also taken note. The account thanked former vice-presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he commented on the situation, saying Trump had “picked an adversary he thinks he can beat: an island of penguins.”

Public Reaction and Online Engagement

The social media response has been overwhelmingly positive, with users on Twitter/X embracing the satire. One commenter described the account as “brilliant” and jokingly suggested that the penguins should be put in charge of “monetary policy.”

