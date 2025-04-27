Trump Snubs Biden At Pope Francis’ Funeral, Meets Zelensky In Private

Donald Trump’s chilly snub of Joe Biden marked a tense start to a historic day in Rome, as world leaders gathered to honor Pope Francis. From Air Force One to St. Peter’s Square, the former president made his presence—and his grievances—clear.

Trump snubs Biden at Pope Francis' funeral, refusing a ride on Air Force One and ignoring him in St. Peter’s Square.

Donald Trump pointedly snubbed Joe Biden after pretending not to know that the former president would be attending Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday. Breaking a past tradition, Trump did not offer Biden a ride to Rome on Air Force One—a courtesy President George W. Bush had extended when he traveled with George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton to attend Pope John Paul II’s funeral Mass in 2005.

When reporters asked Trump on Friday whether he planned to meet or travel with Biden, Trump feigned surprise, responding, “Oh, he is? I didn’t know,” and added that meeting Biden was “not high on my list.” He further emphasized, “It’s really not.”

Chilly Encounter at St. Peter’s Square

At the funeral in St. Peter’s Square, Trump sat with First Lady Melania Trump and notably ignored Biden, who attended the service alongside his wife, Jill Biden.

Despite the cold shoulder towards his predecessor, Trump engaged in a private conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside St. Peter’s Basilica. Images captured the two leaders in an intense discussion—their first meeting since a contentious exchange at the White House in late February.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelensky Hails “Good Meeting” with Trump

Following their meeting, Zelensky shared a positive update on social media.

“We discussed a lot one-on-one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting the lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out,” Zelensky posted on X. He added, “Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you.”

The White House described the discussion as “very productive” and indicated that further details would be released later. The conversation between Trump and Zelensky lasted about 15 minutes inside St. Peter’s Basilica, just before both leaders took their seats at the outdoor funeral service.

Private Talks Honor Pope Francis’ Peace Efforts

The Vatican had long expressed willingness to assist in facilitating peace talks, with Pope Francis frequently calling for peace and dialogue from the basilica’s altar. The setting of Trump and Zelensky’s private conversation—face to face, hunched over on chairs on the marbled floors of the Pope’s home—on the day of the funeral, was seen as a fitting tribute to Francis’ peace mission.

Trump Criticized for Behavior During Funeral

During the funeral service, Trump faced backlash after cameras caught him fiddling with his mobile phone and chewing gum. Online criticism quickly followed. One user labeled it a “Total disgrace.” Another commented, “Total embarrassment,” while another added, “Such a d***bag. Wearing blue, not black. On his phone at the Pope’s funeral. I’m an atheist, but even I show respect for the dead.”

A Gathering of World Leaders

The funeral for the 88-year-old pontiff—who passed away on Easter Monday and was widely admired for his leadership, particularly his outreach to young people and marginalized communities—drew a crowd of 200,000, according to the Vatican.

Notable figures in attendance included the Prince of Wales, representing King Charles; British Foreign Secretary David Lammy; Irish President Michael D. Higgins; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Tánaiste Simon Harris; Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney; and Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Also Read: Pope Francis’ Tomb Opens to Public at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Faithful Pay Respects