Trump Sparks Global Outrage After AI Image As Pope; White House Responds 

Just days before the Vatican's conclave to elect a successor to the late Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope—drawing widespread condemnation from Catholic leaders, European officials, and faith communities worldwide.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited widespread condemnation across the globe after posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope, just days ahead of a Vatican conclave to select a successor to the late Pope Francis. The move has drawn sharp rebuke from Catholic leaders, Italian officials, and religious communities worldwide, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

On Friday, Trump shared the digitally altered image on his Truth Social platform. The picture depicted him wearing a white cassock and a bishop’s mitre, styled in the likeness of the late Pope. The post was later reposted by the White House on X (formerly Twitter), intensifying public outcry. The post comes even as the Catholic world remains in a state of mourning following Pope Francis’ death on April 21.

Vatican Briefing Mentions Image

According to Associated Press, the controversial image surfaced as a topic of discussion during the Vatican’s official conclave briefing on Saturday. The Vatican has yet to issue an official statement, but spokesperson Matteo Bruni declined to comment when asked.

The image of Trump posing as the Pope has struck a nerve, especially given the timing. Pope Francis’ passing was a profound loss not only for Catholics but also for many around the world who admired his values and leadership. Even among secular Italians, Pope Francis commanded deep respect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

European Media, Leaders Condemn the Trump’s AI Pope Image

Italian and Spanish media outlets were swift in their response, calling the image distasteful and offensive. Several reports criticized Trump for what they described as an insensitive act during a time of grief and reverence.

Italy’s former Premier, Matteo Renzi, was scathing in his reaction, writing on X, “This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right-wing world enjoys clowning around. Meanwhile, the US economy risks recession and the dollar loses value. The sovereignists are doing damage, everywhere.”

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica, known for its progressive editorial stance, also carried the image on its website Saturday, accusing Trump of “pathological megalomania” in an editorial commentary.

White House Responds to Backlash Over AI Pope Image

Responding to the mounting criticism, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the former President’s actions. As quoted by AP, she stated, “President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty.”

Despite the statement, backlash has continued, including from within the United States.

The New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s bishops and working closely with government authorities, issued a strong rebuke on X, accusing Trump of mocking the sacred office and grieving faithful.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us,” the Conference wrote.

Trump’s Previous Remarks Add Fuel

The controversy comes shortly after Trump made a flippant remark about the papacy itself. Last week, he joked about the vacant post, saying, “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice.”

Trump, who is not a Catholic, has often drawn controversy for his use of religious symbolism and rhetoric in political contexts. His latest social media post, however, has touched a particularly raw nerve among Catholics and global observers alike.

Also Read: Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes