Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe wrote in an opinion piece of The Wall Street Journal that he would like to communicate one thing to the American people that it is People’s Republic of China who poses the greatest threat to America today. Ratcliffe further added that China is the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II.

Ratcliffe pointed to intelligence affirmed that China’s ultimate goal is global economic, military and technological domination. The Spy Chief further warned that a bipartisan response in the US is needed to deal with Beijing’s growing influence. Ratcliffe further claimed that China inflicts USD 500-billion worth of economic damage to the United States through intellectual property theft. At the same time, China uses the stolen technology to supplant US businesses across the world.

He went ahead slamming Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that China intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. The State Department under Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pursued staunch policy measures against the Chinese government amid the growing tensions between the two nations.

In a very severe and major blow to the Chinese administration, the United States President Donald Trump’s administration had increased economic pressure on China’s western region of Xinjiang. In the latest, US has banned cotton imports from an influential Chinese producer citing that it says uses the forced labour of detained Uyghur Muslims.