Trump Stands Firm On Fentanyl-Related Tariffs, Says Commerce Secretary

President Donald Trump will maintain tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China related to their handling of fentanyl, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed on Sunday. Speaking in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Lutnick made it clear that Trump sees these tariffs as a necessary tool in combating the opioid crisis in the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“If fentanyl ends, I think these [tariffs] will come off. But if fentanyl does not end, or he’s uncertain about it, he will stay this way until he is comfortable,” Lutnick stated. “This is black and white. You got to save American lives.” The deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl has been a major contributor to the ongoing overdose crisis in the U.S., and Trump has repeatedly blamed foreign suppliers, particularly in China and Mexico, for its influx into the country.

The administration’s stance means that U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports will take effect as scheduled on Wednesday. Canada and Mexico, which are among the top exporters of these metals to the U.S., will be significantly impacted, with Canada supplying the majority of aluminum imports. The move is expected to put further strain on trade relations with these nations, as well as China, which has already warned of retaliatory actions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recession Concerns

Despite concerns over economic fallout, Lutnick dismissed fears that Trump’s global tariff policies would push the U.S. economy into a recession. “Absolutely not,” he asserted. “There’s going to be no recession in America.” However, he did acknowledge that American consumers may face higher prices on foreign-made goods due to the tariffs.

“Some products that are made foreign might be more expensive, but American products will get cheaper, and that’s the point,” he added. The administration argues that the tariffs will incentivize domestic manufacturing and reduce dependency on imports.

Trump’s trade policies have faced significant criticism from both economists and political opponents. China responded sharply, vowing to “resolutely counter” U.S. pressure on fentanyl-related trade measures. Meanwhile, Democratic senators from border states criticized the policy as inconsistent and potentially damaging to American businesses and consumers.

With the tariffs set to take effect this week, the impact on international trade and the broader U.S. economy remains to be seen. However, the Trump administration has made it clear that as long as fentanyl continues to be a crisis in America, the pressure on trading partners will not ease.

ALSO READ: Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff