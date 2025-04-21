Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump ‘Stands Strongly Behind Hegseth Who Is Doing A Phenomenal Job’, White House Says Amid Signal Chat Controversy

Trump ‘Stands Strongly Behind Hegseth Who Is Doing A Phenomenal Job’, White House Says Amid Signal Chat Controversy

The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon, White House press secretary said.

Trump ‘Stands Strongly Behind Hegseth Who Is Doing A Phenomenal Job’, White House Says Amid Signal Chat Controversy

The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon, White House press secretary said.


President Donald Trump stands firmly behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite growing backlash over reports that Hegseth shared sensitive military plans in private Signal chats, CNN reported on Monday, citing the White House.

In a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “I spoke to him this morning, and he stands strongly behind him.”

Leavitt stressed the president’s support during an earlier appearance on Fox News, reportedly saying, “The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon. And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement. Unfortunately, there have been people at that building who don’t like the change the Secretary is trying to bring.”

According to the report, Leavitt also defended Hegseth against accusations that he disclosed classified material, suggesting that “no classified information was shared in Hegseth’s Signal chats”, and instead criticised those within the Pentagon for “leaking” sensitive information themselves.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, a CNN report citing defense sources said the details Hegseth shared — including military strike plans in Yemen — were considered highly classified. These messages reportedly included flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets tasked with striking Houthi targets, and were shared in at least two Signal chats, CBS News reported earlier today.

One of the chats controversially included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was mistakenly added by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, according to CNN. Waltz later acknowledged the error, calling Goldberg’s inclusion “a mistake.”

The second chat, according to the CBS News report, involved Hegseth’s wife, brother and personal attorney, none of whom hold roles requiring access to strike information.

“These are operational plans that are highly classified in order to protect the service members”, a defense official had told CNN at the time.

ALSO READ: Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Filed under

donald trump Pete Hegseth white house

Instagram has begun testi

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine
The funeral of Pope Franc

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream
newsx

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin...
In a massive show of diss

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline
newsx

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80
Pope Francis dies at 88,

A Global Farewell To Pope Francis: How World Leaders Remembered The Pontiff 
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin To Tears

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin...

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80

Entertainment

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave