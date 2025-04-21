The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon, White House press secretary said.

President Donald Trump stands firmly behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite growing backlash over reports that Hegseth shared sensitive military plans in private Signal chats, CNN reported on Monday, citing the White House.

In a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “I spoke to him this morning, and he stands strongly behind him.”

Leavitt stressed the president’s support during an earlier appearance on Fox News, reportedly saying, “The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon. And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement. Unfortunately, there have been people at that building who don’t like the change the Secretary is trying to bring.”

According to the report, Leavitt also defended Hegseth against accusations that he disclosed classified material, suggesting that “no classified information was shared in Hegseth’s Signal chats”, and instead criticised those within the Pentagon for “leaking” sensitive information themselves.

However, a CNN report citing defense sources said the details Hegseth shared — including military strike plans in Yemen — were considered highly classified. These messages reportedly included flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets tasked with striking Houthi targets, and were shared in at least two Signal chats, CBS News reported earlier today.

One of the chats controversially included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was mistakenly added by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, according to CNN. Waltz later acknowledged the error, calling Goldberg’s inclusion “a mistake.”

The second chat, according to the CBS News report, involved Hegseth’s wife, brother and personal attorney, none of whom hold roles requiring access to strike information.

“These are operational plans that are highly classified in order to protect the service members”, a defense official had told CNN at the time.

