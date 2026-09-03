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Home > World News > ‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

Trump suggests renaming the Strait of Hormuz as “Trump Strait” as US-Iran strikes intensify, oil prices rise and tensions threaten global energy supplies.

“Trump Strait” Name Row Escalates As US-Iran Strikes Intensify (Image: AFP)
“Trump Strait” Name Row Escalates As US-Iran Strikes Intensify (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 11:06 IST

US President Donald Trump has floated another provocative name change, suggesting that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz could be renamed the “Trump Strait” as fighting with Iran continues around the key waterway. Trump made the remark on Wednesday while claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was under US control, even as Iran continues to contest access to the chokepoint amid the war. “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. Responding to the statement made by the POTUS, the White House reacted on X, saying, “It’s got a nice ring to it.”

Strait of Hormuz name change comes amid Trump’s earlier renaming moves

The suggestion is the latest geographical name change floated by the 80-year-old US president. It comes a week after Trump ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America” during a trade war with Canada. He had also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on his first day back in office in January 2025. Several of his earlier proposals began as seemingly jovial comments before he later moved to make them reality.

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Trump has also repeatedly threatened in recent weeks to claim sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. He even shared a map showing the waterway as a “new US territory”. Iran, however, has effectively shut down the chokepoint, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes, in retaliation for the war Trump started with Israel in late February.

Strait of Hormuz tensions push oil prices higher again

Oil prices have started rising again after US forces carried out fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Trump said the strikes were launched in response to new Iranian efforts to lay mines around the waterway. The latest escalation has added to fears over the security of a route that is crucial to global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz also became the focus of a wider exchange of attacks on Wednesday, with the US and Iran trading their biggest barrage since July. Washington struck Iran’s southern coast, while Tehran targeted US bases across the region.

Strait of Hormuz conflict deepens as Iran reports civilian casualties

Meanwhile, Iran accused the US of striking a wedding party, killing four people and injuring dozens. Its health minister later said 18 people had been killed and 108 injured in the latest wave of US strikes. The US military said its Tuesday operation targeted air defences, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. Iran reported attacks on several targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The continuing fighting around the Strait of Hormuz threatens to widen a conflict that began when the US launched strikes on Iran in February. The war has already disrupted global energy supplies and faces opposition from a majority of Americans ahead of November’s congressional elections.

Also Read: US Launches Fresh Wave of Strikes; Tehran Retaliates, Targeting US Assets in Iraq    

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‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-3Iran US Wariran war newslatest newsstrait of hormuz

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‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

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‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

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‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts
‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts
‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts
‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

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