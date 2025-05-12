Trump Suggests US Trade Promise Helped Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Trump said the prospect of increased trade with the US played a key role in persuading India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire over the weekend.

President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the prospect of increased trade with the United States played a key role in persuading India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire over the weekend, US media reported.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said both nations halted hostilities for multiple reasons but emphasised that “trade is a big one.” “I said, come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’ll do a trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” Trump told reporters.

“And all of a sudden they said, ‘I think we’re going to stop’,” he added.

The president revealed that the US is already in the process of negotiating a trade agreement with India and will “soon start negotiating with Pakistan”.

India and Pakistan announced on Saturday that they had reached an understanding to cease all military activities on land, in the air, and at sea. The ceasefire followed a period of heightened tensions, raising concerns globally over the potential for armed conflict.

Trump went as far as to suggest that the diplomatic intervention may have prevented a nuclear war. “I believe we may have averted a nuclear war,” he said, according to CNN.

