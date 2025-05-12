Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Suggests US Trade Promise Helped Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Trump Suggests US Trade Promise Helped Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Trump said the prospect of increased trade with the US played a key role in persuading India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire over the weekend.

Trump Suggests US Trade Promise Helped Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire


President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the prospect of increased trade with the United States played a key role in persuading India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire over the weekend, US media reported.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said both nations halted hostilities for multiple reasons but emphasised that “trade is a big one.” “I said, come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’ll do a trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” Trump told reporters.

“And all of a sudden they said, ‘I think we’re going to stop’,” he added.

The president revealed that the US is already in the process of negotiating a trade agreement with India and will “soon start negotiating with Pakistan”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India and Pakistan announced on Saturday that they had reached an understanding to cease all military activities on land, in the air, and at sea. The ceasefire followed a period of heightened tensions, raising concerns globally over the potential for armed conflict.

Trump went as far as to suggest that the diplomatic intervention may have prevented a nuclear war. “I believe we may have averted a nuclear war,” he said, according to CNN.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Trump’s Upcoming Visit to the Gulf Has Israel Concerned

Filed under

donald trump India-Pakistan Ceasefire

PM Modi on Monday made it

‘Terror and Talk Can’t Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says...
PM Modi

‘India Has Only Paused, Not Ended Retaliation’: PM Modi Warns Pakistan In National Address
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘India Stood United Against Terrorism’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation; First After Op...
Prime Minister Narendra M

India Has Only Paused Attacks On Terror Sites In Pakistan, PM Modi Says In Address...
newsx

Trump Suggests US Trade Promise Helped Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire
newsx

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional Over Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement: ‘To My Superhero Bhaiya’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Terror and Talk Can’t Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says No Other Talks with Pakistan Until Terror Ends

‘Terror and Talk Can’t Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says...

‘India Has Only Paused, Not Ended Retaliation’: PM Modi Warns Pakistan In National Address

‘India Has Only Paused, Not Ended Retaliation’: PM Modi Warns Pakistan In National Address

‘India Stood United Against Terrorism’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation; First After Op Sindoor

‘India Stood United Against Terrorism’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation; First After Op...

India Has Only Paused Attacks On Terror Sites In Pakistan, PM Modi Says In Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor: Key Highlights

India Has Only Paused Attacks On Terror Sites In Pakistan, PM Modi Says In Address...

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional Over Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement: ‘To My Superhero Bhaiya’

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional Over Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement: ‘To My Superhero Bhaiya’

Entertainment

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom