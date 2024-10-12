Trump Takes on Harris: Campaigns in Her Home State of California

Former President Trump is holding a rare rally in California this weekend, as the state is expected to play a crucial role in the battle for control of the House.

Trump’s appearance on Saturday in the Democrat-held 25th Congressional District occurs as Republicans aim to maintain their grip on six competitive seats in California.

While polling indicates a slight advantage for Democrats in most areas, strategists believe Trump’s visit reflects the GOP’s determination to fiercely defend and even flip seats that President Biden won and where Vice President Harris previously served as senator and attorney general.

Competitive campaign

Political strategists note that the campaign has become intensely competitive, emphasizing that the candidate actively engaging with voters will likely succeed over one who is less involved.

The outcomes of California’s competitive House races on Election Day could ultimately provide insights into the broader national political landscape. Analysts predict that control of the lower chamber of Congress will hinge on 26 competitive races and a few others that lean slightly toward either party, with California accounting for a significant portion of the total toss-ups.

Trump to rally in the blue 25th district

Both Republicans and Democrats are investing resources and campaigning in several districts, including the 13th, 22nd, 27th, 41st, 45th, and 47th, where early voting is already underway. Trump’s upcoming rally in the blue 25th district is likely to resonate with voters in neighboring districts due to shared media markets.

Analysts state that voters have been inundated with ads from candidates and independent expenditure committees, ensuring that each district is well-saturated with the messaging deemed most persuasive for swing voters.

For instance, the 41st district, where incumbent Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is running against Democratic challenger Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, is currently in a tight race, as indicated by an aggregate average of polls from FiveThirtyEight.

Trump highlights California domestic issues

As Republicans work at the district level, Trump aims to portray the overall liberal landscape of California as deteriorating under the Biden-Harris administration. He has highlighted domestic issues such as high gas prices as problems and criticized the vice president’s economic policies.

He is also relying on Harris’s mixed popularity in her home state, where she faced challenges with key demographics during her tenure as attorney general, to appeal to voters who are disenchanted with Democrats this election year.

California Dream

In a campaign release teasing the event, Trump stated that under Kamala Harris and her “dangerous” Democratic allies, the so-called “California Dream” has transformed into a nightmare for everyday Americans.

While Harris’s history as the state’s junior senator and top prosecutor adds intrigue, California’s significance in national politics is not a new phenomenon. Republicans regained control of the House in 2022 partly due to a few close contests in the 5th and 13th districts, which shifted from blue to red, and they hope to replicate some of that success this year.

California’s racial diversity

Strategists highlight California’s racial diversity as a major factor contributing to the competitiveness of several districts, with Latino and Asian American voters poised to significantly influence the outcome on November 5.

Election analysts are also anticipating significant impacts from Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAIP) voters in the 45th and 47th districts. Observers are keen to see if Asian American voters continue their support for Democrats, as this could benefit both Min, a Korean American state senator running in the 47th district, and Derek Tran, a Vietnamese American Army veteran and business owner running in the 45th.

