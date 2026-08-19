Trump Targets ICC President With Sanctions; What Triggered Washington’s Latest Move?

The Donald Trump administration has imposed sanctions on two officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including its President Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Aboudoulaye Seye, accusing the global tribunal of abusing its authority and threatening national sovereignty. The action was announced in a statement issued by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday and is part of Washington’s broader campaign against what it calls the “politicised” and “unaccountable” nature of the ICC.

The two officials were designated under Executive Order 14203, titled “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.” The US administration said they had directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose governments had not consented to the court’s jurisdiction.

ICC sanctions target officials over jurisdiction dispute

The Trump administration accused the ICC of repeatedly trying to exercise authority over US nationals and citizens of other countries that have neither accepted its jurisdiction nor ratified the Rome Statute. Washington said such actions threaten the sovereignty of nations outside the court’s jurisdiction. “This sets a dangerous precedent for all nations,” the statement said.

The administration also sharply criticised the court itself, saying: “The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a corrupt and fatally politicised supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate. We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty.”

ICC faces wider US campaign against its operations

Washington said the sanctions are part of a wider diplomatic effort aimed at reducing international support for the court. The Trump administration said it would press other countries to end their funding and participation in the ICC.

“Our whole-of-government campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the ICC to national sovereignty will be sweeping, and we expect more countries to join our campaign by ending their funding and participation in this politicised and unaccountable court,” the statement said.

The US also warned that the latest sanctions may not be the final step. “The ICC’s ability to target American nationals and those of other non-States Parties must end,” the administration said.

ICC officials face further measures from Washington

“The Trump Administration stands ready to take additional measures, if necessary, to systematically dismantle the ICC until it is incapable of threatening American sovereignty,” the statement added.

The administration said the two officials were designated pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order 14203. It also made clear that Washington intends to continue its campaign against the ICC, while seeking wider international support for its effort to limit the court’s reach and participation.

(with inputs from ANI)

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